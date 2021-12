The 2018 Olympic Winter Games, for American luger Emily Sweeney, were the best of times and the worst of times. “Crashing is a part of luge; it’s how you learn and most crashes are simple and you ride them out,” said Sweeney discussing the crash that turned her career highlight, an Olympic debut, into a nightmare of broken bones and shattered confidence. “It broke me in a lot of ways. After that, I had fear.”

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO