PG Connects is coming back to London and there is no better time than now to mark your calendars, book your tickets and make plans to be there in January. We will be back in the heart of London for our very first in-person conference in almost two years on January 17-18, 2022. We could not be more excited to bring you the latest and greatest edition of Pocket Gamer Connects. You can look forward to everything you enjoyed about the live events prior to the pandemic along with a fresh hybrid approach that will enable industry professionals from all over the world to tune in and network virtually too. This will be our most high-value, accessible conference yet to bring together the best of the industry regardless of where in the world they may be.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO