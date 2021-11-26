Dirk Explains Barkley-Related Reason for No. 41

While we're marveling over No. 41, a reminder of the Charles Barkley-related reason Dirk chose that number in Dallas.

Nov 26, 2021

“Luka is definitely in the, ‘I play my way into shape’ school. He plays his way into shape and it doesn’t always look great.” - “The Ringer”

Nov 26, 2021

Cuban said not too long ago, “Dirk and I are discussing it. We’re trying to figure it out.''

There is no right or wrong time or way to do this ... as long as it gets done.

Same thing goes with building a statue in Nowitzki’s likeness, which is also part of the Mavs master plan. Oh, and Cuban and Nowitzki have both spoken to DallasBasketball.com about the greatest player in franchise history becoming a part of the ownership team. Again, we have seen a step forward in that regard with Dirk taking on a semi-official role as a front-office consultant, as he was involved in the decision to hire new head coach Jason Kidd.

“We’re also talking about hopefully being able to unveil a model for the statue at the beginning of next year as well,” Cuban has said. “So hopefully we can put the two together. Nothing is etched in stone yet, but we’re looking at it.”

The statue is coming. Someday. The No. 41 in the rafters? It's now a "circle the date.'' And in the end? It'll look way more fitting than "No. 14'' ever would have.