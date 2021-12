PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The holidays will be here before you know it and the major shippers are out with their holiday shipping deadlines. Here are the dates for USPS, FedEx and UPS: USPS Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 25: Continental U.S.: December 15: USPS retail ground service December 17: First-class mail service (including holiday greeting cards) December 17: First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces) December 18: Priority mail service December 23: Priority mail express service USPS For Air/Army/Fleet/Diplomatic post office addresses: November 6: Retail ground service December 9 :Priority mail and first-class mail December 16: Priority mail express military service USPS Alaska and Hawaii: December 17: Hawaii to/from mainland — priority mail and first-class mail December 18: Alaska to/from Continental U.S. — first-class and priority mail December 21: Alaska to/from Continental U.S. and Hawaii to/from mainland — priority mail express For more shipping deadlines from USPS, click here. FedEx December 9: ground economy December 15: ground and home delivery December 21: express saver December 22: two day and two-day am December 23: overnight services December 24: same day UPS Ground shipping, check the website for a quote December 22: second-day air services December 23: next-day air services December 25: no pickup service, UPS holiday Note: UPS service guarantee still suspended for most services due to COVID-19

