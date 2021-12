Weather outlook is proving to be very bearish with no relief in sight. Weather, weather, weather, this is something we've warned repeatedly over the past few months. While some analysts attributed the lack of storage injections in the US as a sign of bullish fundamentals, we cautioned that mother nature will always have the last say on where prices are going. And at the moment, the latest weather outlook is firmly in the bearish camp.

