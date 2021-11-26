ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Renewable energy is fuelling a forgotten conflict in Africa's last colony

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorocco has positioned itself as a global leader in the fight against climate change, with one of the highest-rated national action plans. But though the north African country intends to generate half its electricity from renewables by 2030, its plans show that much of this energy will come from wind and...

Super mutant Covid strain found in Asia, Middle East

The new Covid variant of major concern, which was first spotted in Botswana, has now been identified in Israel and Hong Kong, with experts fearing its mutations may allow it to spread quickly, evading existing Covid-19 immunity. Variant B.1.1.529, which is yet to be given a name from the Greek...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pv-magazine.com

African Energy Week highlights lack of support for renewables

The year's African Energy Week event closed with the message the continent is not ready to abandon fossil fuels, with one speaker casting doubt on the efficacy of renewables to keep the lights on, and a government representative stressing the need for oil and gas-fired electricity to power solar manufacturing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Can South Africa embrace renewable energy from the sun?

Coal is still South Africa's primary source of electricity, despite the fact that many areas of the country average more than 2,500 hours of sunshine a year. By contrast, the UK averages just 1,500 hours of annual sunshine - so, for South Africa to make better use of this abundant energy source to generate its own electricity would make a lot of sense.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

DNG Energy receives South Africa's 1st LNG shipment

The company is promoting the use of LNG for road and maritime transport. DNG Energy has received South Africa’s first-ever consignment of LNG, it said on November 16 in a statement. The shipment arrived from Rotterd...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
tdworld.com

Sterlite Power Delivers Light to India’s Most Remote Regions using Renewable Energy

The scope of the project includes developing transmission lines that span 448 kilometers. As part of India’s commitment to economic development in the northeast region, and to renewable energy targets aimed at quickly reducing carbon emissions, the government initiated the NER-II Transmission Limited Project. The INR 1.95 billion renewable energy initiative will serve a population of over 30 million residents in India’s most remote areas, aiming to improve reliability of the power supply, reduce intermittency, and accelerate the penetration of renewables in the northeast region. The Ministry of Power awarded the project to Sterlite Power Transmission, a leading global developer of India’s energy transmission infrastructure projects, to remove infrastructure bottlenecks and create a conducive environment for sustainable power supply.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Egyptian int'l defense expo kicks off in Cairo

CAIRO, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Egypt held on Monday the second edition of its largest international defense expo, EDEX 2021, with more than 400 defense companies from 42 countries, including China, showcasing their up-to-date defense products. Inaugurated by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, the expo will run from Nov. 29 to...
WORLD
FOX59

WHO criticizes travel bans on southern African countries

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The World Health Organization on Sunday urged countries around the world not to impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concerns over the new omicron variant. WHO’s regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, called on countries to follow science and international health regulations in order to avoid using travel restrictions. […]
TRAVEL
albuquerqueexpress.com

COVID: Canada bans travel from Egypt, Nigeria, Malawi amid spread of Omicron strain

Ottawa [Canada], December 1 (ANI): Amid the growing concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Canada has added Egypt, Malawi, and Nigeria to the 'travel ban' list. "We are adding three countries to the list of these countries that we talked about last Friday, these are Malawi, Egypt and Nigeria," Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos was quoted as saying by Sputnik news agency.
WORLD
AFP

Fiji sends troops to Solomon Islands as hunger fears grow

Fiji joined an international peacekeeping force keeping a lid on simmering tensions in the riot-hit Solomon Islands on Monday, as the Red Cross warned of food shortages in the Pacific nation's devastated capital. Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama deployed an initial 50 Fijian troops to maintain law and order in the wake of deadly anti-government protests, lifting the number of peacekeepers to about 200 -- mostly Australian with a contribution of at least 34 from Papua New Guinea. Bainimarama said another 120 troops were on standby if the security situation deteriorated in Honiara, where a massive clean-up was under way after the unrest that claimed at least three lives. "I also wish to take this moment to convey my thoughts and prayers to our brothers and sisters in Solomon Islands for the turmoil they are currently experiencing," the Fijian leader said.
ADVOCACY
lareviewofbooks.org

Utopia’s Settler Colonialism Problem

THE 1960s WAS a decade synonymous with revolutionary utopianism. From the widespread movements for decolonization that roiled Africa and Asia to the evolution of a Western counterculture movement that inspired thousands of well-educated, privileged youth to reject mainstream society and go off the grid, people throughout the world sought to create new worlds. While inhabitants of the colonized world were calling for freedom from an oppression that was highly visible, for white people who lived in the centers of empire, from London to Paris, from New York to Los Angeles, a more perplexing question arose: how do you “drop out” of a society that was, for all intents and purposes, created for you? Fed up with the tired routines of capitalist exploitation, white people in the First World quit their jobs or dropped out of college, left their families, and set out to find a new way of living, often describing this quest as motivated by the search for utopia free from the constraints of the capitalist-colonial world. For some, the answer was to seek enlightenment in the Third World, the post-colony, a space imbued with both anticolonial spirit and an element of the unknown. This often meant setting off for India, retracing the paths previously trod by European explorers seeking a similar uplift of spirit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

New Covid variant shuts borders across the globe

A new, heavily mutated Covid-19 variant spread across the globe on Sunday, shutting borders, renewing curbs, and sparking fears for the fight against the nearly two-year-old coronavirus pandemic. - 'Very dangerous' - Israel announced some of the strictest curbs, closing the borders to all foreigners -- just four weeks after reopening to tourists following a prolonged closure due to Covid.
WORLD
News 8 WROC

Netherlands, Australia find omicron variant as curbs spread

(AP) — The Netherlands confirmed 13 cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus on Sunday and Australia found two as the countries half a world apart became the latest to detect it in travelers arriving from southern Africa. A raft of curbs being imposed by nations around the world as they scramble to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
OilPrice.com

Russia Warns The U.S. Not To Interfere With Nord Stream 2

The Russian Government has warned the US not to put further pressure on anyone over the certification of the $11bn Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipeline. The newly completed 1,764km double pipeline is still awaiting clearance from German regulators before Russia can start exporting gas through it. NS2 bypasses Ukraine and instead imports Russian gas directly to Germany via the bed of the Baltic Sea. If green-lit, it will double Russia’s overall flows to Germany, providing 55bn cubic meters of gas through both pipelines.
U.S. POLITICS
theaviationgeekclub.com

Are Russians hunting to fish the wreckage of the UK F-35B that crashed last week like they did with that of a US Navy F-14 that fell off the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy in 1976?

Western allies have expressed confidence to recover the wreckage of the British F-35B Lightning II before Russia beats them to recover and gain critical technological know-how into the sophisticated fifth-generation fighter aircraft. Western allies have expressed confidence to recover the wreckage of the British F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jet...
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

A French government agency’s stunning Covid stats destroy the official propaganda

PARIS — Exactly how “scientific” is the COVID-19 information that we’ve been spoon-fed as justification for restrictions of basic freedoms and seemingly never-ending mandates for jabs? Can we take the official narrative at face-value and really trust that they’re “following the science”, whenever authorities tighten the screws yet again?. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH

