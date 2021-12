New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) has women personnel at all border gates for the frisking of women, said BSF DG Pankaj Singh on Tuesday. While speaking to ANI, Pankaj Singh said, "We have women personnel at all border gates for the frisking of women. No let-up takes place here.""We have around 7500 women personnel, including 140 Officers. They have been deployed at the Bangladesh border and Punjab border. Only women personnel frisk women," added BSF DG.

INDIA ・ 10 HOURS AGO