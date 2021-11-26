1 injured in collision after swerving to miss deer

ENID, Okla. — An Enid woman was injured in a single-vehicle collision early Friday morning just south of Breckinridge, according to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

At 5:35 a.m. Friday, 24-year-old Taryn Gavitt was traveling south in a 2015 GMC Terrain on North 102 near East Willow when she swerved to miss a deer and struck a bridge railing, according to the report.

Gavitt was transported by Miller EMS to Integris Bass Baptist Health Care Center and admitted in stable condition with trunk internal injuries.

According to the report, the cause of the collision was an animal in the roadway, and seat belts were equipped but not in use.