COVID Strikes Back

Concerns that a new mutation of the COVID virus has shaken the capital markets. Equities are off hard, and bonds have rallied. In the foreign exchange market, the Japanese yen and Swiss franc have rallied. While there may be a safe haven bid, there also appears to be an unwinding of...

investing.com

Turkey Central Bank Intervenes in FX Markets to Stabilize Lira

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank intervened in markets by selling foreign currencies for the first time in seven years to stem the lira’s decline against the U.S. dollar. The intervention is due to “unhealthy price formations” in the market, the monetary authority said in a statement. The lira swung to...
CNBC

Treasury yields rise as investors monitor developments with omicron Covid variant

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday, as investors kept an eye on the latest developments with the Covid omicron variant. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose by 4.6 basis points to 1.531% at around 3:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed by 4.8 basis points to 1.878%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
International Business Times

Pfizer Strikes Global Licensing Deal For Covid Pill

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Tuesday announced a deal to make its prospective antiviral Covid-19 pill available more cheaply in the world's least-wealthy countries. Pfizer will sub-license production of its promising Paxlovid pill to generic drug manufacturers for supply in 95 low- and middle-income nations covering around 53 percent of the world's population.
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle lower for the session and month

Gold futures ended lower on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank might speed up tapering its monthly asset purchases when it meets next month. Prices for the metal shook off earlier gains that came after Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel predicted that current vaccines would struggle against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Comments from Powell, as well as Bancel, prompted steep declines in U.S. benchmark stock indexes, likely prompting investors to sell gold to cover margin calls. February gold fell $8.70, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,776.50 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices ended the month down 0.4%, according Dow Jones Market Data.
investing.com

Fed Chief Powell Supports Faster Tapering

European and US equity indices traded in the red yesterday, with investors staying concerned over the coronavirus and its new variant. Fed Chief Powell’s hawkish remarks before the Senate Banking Committee may have also resulted in some stock selling. In the UK, due to the new covid-related restrictions, market expectations...
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. Now growth is at risk of weakening next year. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
InvestorPlace

5 Vaccine Stocks to Watch as New Covid-19 Variant Strikes the Market

As Black Friday approached, most investors were speculating on what the supply chain crisis would mean for the year’s biggest shopping holiday. By the time shopping began, though, most minds were on another news story. A new Covid-19 variant had been detected in South Africa and it was quickly spreading to Europe. Labeled the omicron variant, this new Covid-19 strain poses a threat to the pandemic recovery story. Perhaps most importantly, we don’t yet know how big that threat is. Scientists have indicated that it will take at least a few weeks for them to assess the effectiveness of vaccines against the new variant, which features multiple mutations. As investors ponder what this means for markets, focus has shifted to one specific question: What does this mean for vaccine stocks?
News 8 WROC

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
BBC

UK and US join forces to strike back in cyber-space

The US and UK are joining forces to "impose consequences" on their shared adversaries who conduct malicious cyber-activities. The combined action would address "evolving threats with a full range of capabilities", they said. The shared adversaries were not named but the announcement follows increasing concern over Russia-based ransomware. The plan...
OilPrice.com

Expect Cheaper Gasoline This Week

Americans should get a breather at the pump this week as renewed Covid-19 fears pushed crude oil prices lower, the AAA said. “It’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the Omicron variant will push oil prices lower for the long term,” Stephanie Milani, Tennessee Public Affairs Director at AAA - The Auto Club Group, said, as quoted by Fox News. “But for now, the upward pricing pressure due to tightened supply and high demand seems to have abated, and that will likely result in pump prices stabilizing.”
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
Washington Post

Space Force General: China and Russia attacking U.S. space assets ‘every day’

When Russia blows up a satellite in space with a missile (as it did this month), or when China tests a new hypersonic missile (as it did last month), the ongoing arms race in space leaps into the news. But in between these “Sputnik”-like moments, outside the public’s view, the United States and its adversaries are battling in space every day.
Ars Technica

Russia threatens criminal charges against a NASA astronaut

The Russian space corporation, Roscosmos, said it has completed an investigation into a "hole" found in a Soyuz spacecraft when the vehicle was docked to the International Space Station in 2018. Moreover, Roscosmos told the Russian publication RIA Novosti that it has sent the results of the investigation to law...
