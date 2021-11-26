COVID Strikes Back

As Black Friday approached, most investors were speculating on what the supply chain crisis would mean for the year’s biggest shopping holiday. By the time shopping began, though, most minds were on another news story. A new Covid-19 variant had been detected in South Africa and it was quickly spreading to Europe. Labeled the omicron variant, this new Covid-19 strain poses a threat to the pandemic recovery story. Perhaps most importantly, we don’t yet know how big that threat is. Scientists have indicated that it will take at least a few weeks for them to assess the effectiveness of vaccines against the new variant, which features multiple mutations. As investors ponder what this means for markets, focus has shifted to one specific question: What does this mean for vaccine stocks?

