Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, Diane Guerrero & more of Encanto share the secrets of Disney’s latest extravaganza

BURBANK, CA – Nov. 19, 2021 –Available today from Walt Disney Records, the Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features eight original songs by Tony®- and Grammy®-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) with original score by award-winning composer Germaine Franco (“Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” “Little,” “Tag”). The soundtrack also features “Colombia, Mi Encanto” by Carlos Vives and Sebastián Yatra performs the original song “Dos Oruguitas” in Spanish in the film, as well as the English language version of the song, in the end-credits. The physical soundtrack will be available on Dec. 17 and is available for pre-order. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” opens in theaters November 24, 2021.
