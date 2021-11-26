ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, Diane Guerrero & more of Encanto share the secrets of Disney’s latest extravaganza

By Scott Davis
heyuguys.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate the release of Encanto, the latest animation from Walt Disney Studios, we sat down with its incredible cast and creative filmmakers to find out all about the vibrant new film. You can read our 5 star review right here. The magic of...

www.heyuguys.com

ramascreen.com

Advance Tickets On Sale Now For Disney’s ENCANTO. Plus, New Featurette!

Fans hoping to be among the first to see Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” in theaters beginning Nov. 24 can now purchase advance tickets through Fandango. Stephanie Beatriz (voice of Mirabel), John Leguizamo (voice of Bruno) and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda team up in this new featurette to introduce most of Mirabel’s family.
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Starts Strong With $44 Million, ‘King Richard’ Whiffs

The box office ain’t afraid of no ghosts. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the 1980s sci-fi comedy classic, opened at No. 1 in North America, collecting a solid $44 million from 4,315 venues. The better-than-expected result is an encouraging sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local multiplex, provided there’s something broadly entertaining to be found there. During the pandemic, parents with young kids haven’t been the most active ticket buyers, but that could change now that COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe for children. However, adult-skewing dramas like “King Richard,” which fizzled in its box office debut, continue...
vitalthrills.com

Encanto Review: Disney’s Magical Family Tale

Once upon a time the format for Disney Animation was simple and unchanging – take a well-known fable or children’s story, add high level ballads and funny animal or magic characters, mix thoroughly and produce fun kids’ perennial. In reality it missed almost as often as it hit, but years...
thedigitalfix.com

Encanto star John Leguizamo wishes Lin-Manuel Miranda would work on all his movies

John Leguizamo is a legend when it comes to animated movies, having voiced Sid in the Ice Age franchise. However, his latest family movie Encanto, has helped him form some new career ambitions. In an interview with The Digital Fix, Leguizamo explained how Encanto made the actor want to continue working with Lin-Manuel Miranda – the award-winning composer of Hamilton – for all his future movies.
Person
Stephanie Beatriz
Person
John Leguizamo
Person
Jared Bush
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Diane Guerrero
Person
Clark Spencer
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Marconews.com

'Encanto': Lin-Manuel Miranda ushers Stephanie Beatriz into the Disney 'princess club'

The Madrigal family in Disney’s animated musical fantasy “Encanto” (in theaters Wednesday) features 12 major characters and more cool superpowers than your average Avengers squad. So the idea for songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda’s opening number seemed fairly obvious. “Our job is to introduce them to you as clearly as possible,” Miranda...
digitalspy.com

Encanto stars praise Disney movie's Colombian representation

Encanto stars Diane Guerrero and John Leguizamo have praised the new Disney movie's "powerful" Latin American representation, and its involvement of Colombian voice actors and artists. Set in a fantasy version of the country, Encanto follows Mirabel (Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz), the only member of the Madrigal family who wasn't...
IGN

Disney's Encanto - The Music of Encanto Official Featurette

Join Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "Moana") for a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of some of the music for Disney's Encanto. Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope.
dapsmagic.com

Disney’s Encanto Soundtrack Now Available

BURBANK, CA – Nov. 19, 2021 –Available today from Walt Disney Records, the Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features eight original songs by Tony®- and Grammy®-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) with original score by award-winning composer Germaine Franco (“Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” “Little,” “Tag”). The soundtrack also features “Colombia, Mi Encanto” by Carlos Vives and Sebastián Yatra performs the original song “Dos Oruguitas” in Spanish in the film, as well as the English language version of the song, in the end-credits. The physical soundtrack will be available on Dec. 17 and is available for pre-order. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” opens in theaters November 24, 2021.
Boston Herald

Lin-Manuel Miranda focuses on family with Disney’s ‘Encanto’

What busy times it’s been at the movies this year for Lin-Manuel Miranda. The multi-hyphenate’s very first Broadway musical — “In the Heights” — premiered its big screen version last June. This November the “Hamilton” creator made his feature film directing debut with the semi-autobiographical Jonathan Larson musical “Tick. Tick. … Boom!”
justjaredjr.com

Disney Releases 'Encanto' Soundtrack Featuring Cast, Sebastian Yatra & More

The full soundtrack for Disney’s upcoming movie Encanto is out now!. Disney dropped the entire album, including the score and instrumentals by Lin-Manuel Miranda. If you didn’t know, Lin wrote eight original songs for the movie, along with the score by award-winning composer Germaine Franco. Sebastian Yatra performs the song...
KING-5

Disney's 'Encanto' is a story about the gift of family

The music is infectious and sets the stage for a story called “Encanto.” This new animated film from Disney follows the Madrigal Family from Columbia, who are known all over town for their magical gifts. One family member can make plants grow and flowers bloom, another can hear animals talk....
imdb.com

Encanto Star Stephanie Beatriz On The Most Challenging Part Of Singing A Lin-Manuel Miranda Song [Exclusive]

Disney's latest animated musical is the sweet story of an extraordinary family called The Madrigals who live hidden in the Colombian mountains in a magical place called the Encanto. The magic of the area has given every child an unique gift, that is, everyone except Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz). All of that changes, however, when Mirabel discovers the magic of her home is in danger and the "ordinary" Mirabel may be the family and the land's last hope. Directed by Byron Howard, Jared Bush (co-director "Zootopia"), and Charise Castro Smith ("The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez"), "Encanto"...
Polygon

Encanto’s Stephanie Beatriz: ‘Many of us feel like outsiders in our family’

Every member born into the family at the center of Disney’s new animated movie Encanto is blessed with a magical gift — except plucky teenager Mirabel, who never received a gift from the family’s enchanted house the day she was supposed to. Compared to a sister who can make flowers bloom wherever she steps and a cousin who can shapeshift into anyone else’s form, Mirabel is definitely an outcast. Her feelings about herself and her family are the emotional core of the movie, according to director Byron Howard and one of the movie’s stars.
