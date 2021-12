Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, Diane Guerrero & more of Encanto share the secrets of Disney’s latest extravaganza

Join Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "Moana") for a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of some of the music for Disney's Encanto. Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope.

