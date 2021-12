The G-Wagen isn’t the only option for Mercedes-Benz lovers looking to off-road in style. Classic Youngtimers Consultancy has just unveiled an insane six-wheel version of the German marque’s X 350d “Black Edition” truck. With a host of modifications it’s likely one of the gnarliest Mercedes you’ll lay eyes on. You’d be forgiven for not knowing that the German automaker has a pickup truck in its lineup. The X-Class was introduced in 2017 and only released in Australia, New Zealand and parts of Europe, Africa and Latin America. It never quite managed to catch on, and the brand pulled the plug on it...

