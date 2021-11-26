ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

75 for 75: Gore Scores

baltimorenews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting legendary moments in 49ers history as part of the team's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021. Frank Gore's two-yard touchdown plunge in a 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on the final day of the 2012 season put the 49ers...

www.baltimorenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
prommanow.com

NFL great Frank Gore wants to fight Jake Paul

NFL running back Frank Gore is about to make his boxing debut against basketball player Deron Williams. Gore is number 3 all time rushing and has even made comments stating he is mulling over trying to make one more super bowl run. The decision to box is odd taking that in to account but money talks. Should Frank get past Williams he wants a piece of Jake Paul.
NFL
MMAmania.com

Williams vs Gore live stream press conference video

Ever wonder who would win a boxing match between a basketball player and a football player?. But anything goes in the age of celebrity pugilism, which is why three-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Deron Williams will battle San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore in what is billed as a professional heavyweight boxing match.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bad Left Hook

Williams vs Gore: Deron Williams looks forward to fight against Frank Gore, misses competing

Yesterday Showtime Sports held an official press conference for an upcoming boxing match between retired NBA guard Deron Williams and longtime NFL running back Frank Gore, who will meet on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury on December 18. During the presser Williams discussed his past experience in combat sports, saying he’s sort of been preparing for this moment for years now.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Jimmie Ward
Person
George Kittle
Person
Trent Williams
Yardbarker

Five-time Pro Bowl RB Frank Gore doesn't rule out NFL return

Frank Gore was already making headlines as he looks to get his boxing career underway. This week, he's making them for considering a return to his original line of work. The NFL running back and likely future Hall-of-Famer told TMZ Sports on Tuesday he hasn't ruled out a return to the gridiron, even as he readies for his first boxing match against former NBA All-Star Deron Williams in December.
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Frank Gore, Deron Williams Video

Last week, it was officially announced that former NFL running back Frank Gore will fight former NBA point guard Deron Williams on the Jake Paul/Tommy Fury undercard on Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa. On Tuesday, Showtime held a press conference for the Gore vs. Williams bout in New...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeff Wilson#Vikings#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Super Bowl
NBC Sports

Gore believes he's a Hall of Famer, open to joining contender

The ageless wonder might be open to continuing his NFL career at the age of 38. Former 49ers running back Frank Gore has not played a single down of football this season, the first time not doing so since he began his career with San Francisco in 2005. Instead, Gore will step into the ring for a boxing match against former NBA star Deron Williams on the undercard of the Jake Paul and Tommy Fury fight on Dec. 18.
NFL
Mercury News

49ers’ rushing king Frank Gore ‘went to sleep happy’ after admiring win over Rams

A month before his boxing debut against ex-NBA All-Star Deron Williams in Tampa, Frank Gore will make a detour to Jacksonville and attend the 49ers’ game there Sunday. “I will sit up and watch my boys play,” Gore said Monday on KNBR 680-AM. “I’ll hang with Jed (York, the 49ers’ CEO). Hopefully we get another win and keep going.”
NFL
49erswebzone

‘I went to sleep happy’: Frank Gore praises Elijah Mitchell, others in 49ers’ rout of Rams

277 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Frank Gore still watches San Francisco 49ers games. Last night, he was watching when his former team shockingly dismantled the revamped Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. This morning, Gore joined KNBR and shared his thoughts on some of the 49ers' star players, including the rookie running back.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Deebo's latest NFL honor puts him in company with Rice, Gore

After a record-setting performance in the 49ers' 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Deebo Samuel has been named the Week 10 NFC Offensive Player of the Week. The 49ers receiver caught all five of his targets for 97 yards and a touchdown, and carried the ball five times for 36 yards and another score on the ground. It was Samuel’s first game with both a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers' win, Kittle's pancake let Gore go to 'sleep happy'

The 49ers sent The Faithful home happy Monday night after dismantling the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 at Levi's Stadium. That win, coupled with George Kittle's pancake block on Von Miller, also helped put 49ers legend Frank Gore into a restful slumber. "They played physical," Gore told KNBR's "Murph & Mac"...
NFL
defector.com

Please Enjoy Frank Gore Jr. Throwing Multiple Touchdown Passes

Life is funny. One day you are a literal goo-goo-ga-ga baby squirming and pouting and struggling through tummy time, and then you’re scooting around your family’s suddenly jarringly pointy living room and freaking everyone out, and then you are in middle school and just totally terrible in every sense, and then at some point after that you are both unemployable and somehow working a job in which you are editing trading cards for a living, and in that capacity learning, over and over, that Frank Gore’s given name is Franklin Delano Gore. Anyway, that is the way in which my life has been funny. The last football set I worked on, when I worked at Topps, was the one in which University of Miami star running back Frank Gore was the 65th pick. Aaron Rodgers was also selected in that draft. So was Cadillac Williams, and Shawne Merriman, and Adam “Pacman” Jones. It’s funny, how time passes and then just keeps on passing, and you get older and older. I am laughing right now!
NFL
wxxv25.com

Frank Gore, Jr. shines as Southern Miss quarterback

Southern Miss has used 10 different players at quarterback this season, creating a depth chart situation unlike anything most college football programs have ever seen. On Friday at Louisiana Tech, USM started running back Frank Gore, Jr. at quarterback, who filled in admirably going 4/8 for 75 yards and two touchdowns (both to Jason Brownlee) to just one interception.
COLLEGE SPORTS
New York Post

Frank Gore, Deron Williams find retirement thrill in boxing match

For Frank Gore and Deron Williams, a difficult part of their transition to boxing has been the jogging. It’s at a slower pace than they were used to. For Gore, a running back, he always sprinted and pulled sleds, cutting into gaps and understanding angles. And for Williams, a guard, his sport consisted of sprints, shuttle runs and a “different level of cardio.”
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

In Week 11, two of the league’s premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, will face off in a marquee matchup. Ahead of this weekend’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arrow Stadium, Mahomes shared his thoughts regarding the QB on the other sideline. “I mean...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy