ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

XAGUSD Tests Major Support

By Orbex
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilver remains under pressure as the dollar index nears a 16-month high. Price action is hovering above the...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Seeks Support

The Canadian dollar edged higher after Q3’s GDP beat expectations. A bullish MA cross on the daily chart indicates a bullish bias in the US dollar’s favor. The break above the resistance at 1.2770 suggests that the bulls retain control of the direction. An overbought RSI has tempered the bullish fever temporarily, which may be an opportunity for buyers to accumulate.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GER 40 To Test Major Floor

The Dax 40 plunged as investors fret that new lockdowns could wreck the recovery. The gap below 15760 has forced leveraged buyers to bail out, stirring up volatility in the process. The momentum is typical of a catalyst-driven sell-off. Below 15150 the index is testing the psychological level of 15000....
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

VeChain Price Analysis: VET to test the $0.123 support level today

VeChain price analysis is bearish today. VET/USD is trading at $0.1275. Closest support at $0.123. VET/USD is presently trading between $0.064 and $0.12 following an acute correction from the $0.14 resistance, which was previously broken on September 12 this year. We anticipate another decline to be tested as we see a break below the $0.14 barrier again today. VET/USD, therefore, should test the $0.123 support next.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

USD/INR: Range-Bound Trading Testing Support and Resistance

The USD/INR on first glance of a five-day chart looks like it has maintained a rather steady price range the past handful of days. Yet when taking a second or third look, it is quite evident the USD/INR has traversed a rather steady test of support and resistance levels also which offer the ability to trade perceived boundaries.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xagusd#Rsi
actionforex.com

EURJPY Holds Around A Make-Or-Break Point

EURJPY returned immediately above the key 127.92 base after sliding marginally below it on Monday to chart an 8-month low of 147.48. The market structure in the medium-term picture remains neutral despite yesterday’s flash drop, though the negative intersection between the simple moving averages (SMAs) is not a promising sign for the market trend.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Dollar and Yen Stay in Consolidation, Awaiting Next Move

Overall market sentiment is stable, with major Asian indexes mixed, following the recovery in US stocks overnight. Yen and Dollar soften slightly after turning into consolidations, but Swiss Franc is still strong. Commodity currencies are mixed with no follow through buying with the current rebound attempt. In other markets, Gold is struggling in tight range below 1800 handle. WTI crude oil is flip-flopping around 70 handle, with no momentum for a sustainable rebound.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 113.03; (P) 113.50; (R1) 114.00;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY stays mildly on the downside for 112.71 support. Sustained break there will argue that fall from 115.51 is already correcting whole rise from 102.58. Deeper decline would then be seen to 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 115.51 at 110.57. On the upside, above 114.20 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 115.51 resistance holds, in case of recovery.
MARKETS
OilPrice.com

Expect Cheaper Gasoline This Week

Americans should get a breather at the pump this week as renewed Covid-19 fears pushed crude oil prices lower, the AAA said. “It’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the Omicron variant will push oil prices lower for the long term,” Stephanie Milani, Tennessee Public Affairs Director at AAA - The Auto Club Group, said, as quoted by Fox News. “But for now, the upward pricing pressure due to tightened supply and high demand seems to have abated, and that will likely result in pump prices stabilizing.”
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle lower for the session and month

Gold futures ended lower on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank might speed up tapering its monthly asset purchases when it meets next month. Prices for the metal shook off earlier gains that came after Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel predicted that current vaccines would struggle against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Comments from Powell, as well as Bancel, prompted steep declines in U.S. benchmark stock indexes, likely prompting investors to sell gold to cover margin calls. February gold fell $8.70, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,776.50 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices ended the month down 0.4%, according Dow Jones Market Data.
MARKETS
Investor's Business Daily

Five Below, Dollar General Set Up With Earnings Due; Low Prices Hang In Balance

Discount retailers Five Below (FIVE) and Dollar General (DG) report quarterly earnings on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Five Below stock and Dollar General stock are both setting up in bases. The retailers report amid upbeat holiday-sales forecasts and a rebounding economy, but as higher shipping costs and rising wages test...
RETAIL
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

Yesterday, the bears could not gain enough momentum and the sell-off was limited to the support at 1.1259. The pair recovered some of its losses against the dollar and, during the early hours of today`s trading, the EUR/USD is holding just above the level at 1.1316. If the bears start selling more aggressively, a breach and a new test of the mentioned support at 1.1259 will be the most likely scenario, which would strengthen the negative expectations for the future path of the EUR/USD. If the bulls prevail, a successful breach of the resistance zone at 1.1372 would continue the recovery for the common european currency against the greenback towards the target at 1.1461.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD – Larger Correction On The Cards?

EURUSD is already running into resistance, so quickly after rebounding off the lows around 1.12 late last week. The euro started to make its comeback in recent days after coming under a lot of pressure this month but already it’s seeing resistance around 1.14, the first major test to the upside.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Elliott Wave View: Silver Looking To End 5 Waves

After forming the peak on February 1, 2021 at 39.09, Silver (XAGUSD) has been in multi-month pullback. The decline from February 1 peak is unfolding as a 5 waves diagonal Elliott Wave structure. Down from there, wave (1) ended at 23.78 and rally in wave (2) ended at 28.74. Silver then resumes lower in wave (3) towards 21.42. Wave (4) is proposed complete at 25.41 as the 1 hour chart below shows.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Australia GDP contracted -1.9% qoq in Q3, back below pre-pandemic level

Australia GDP contracted -1.9% qoq in Q3, better than expectation of -2.7% qoq. Through the year, GDP was up 3.9%. Acting Head of National Accounts at the ABS, Sean Crick said: “Domestic demand drove the fall, with prolonged lockdowns across NSW, Victoria and the ACT resulting in a substantial decline in household spending.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

AU Q3 GDP Beat Boosts The AUDUSD

Australian Q3 GDP fell by -1.9%, significantly beating market expectations for a -2.7% fall. The fall is the first quarter of negative growth since the 6.8% fall recorded in the June Quarter of 2020 and means the Australian economy is once again smaller than where it was pre the onset of the pandemic.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

S&P 500 tumbled on hawkish Powell, pressing 55 D EMA

US stocks dropped sharply overnight following surprisingly hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. In short, he said that “the threat of persistently higher inflation has grown”. More importantly, Fed is “going to have a conversation at our next meeting about accelerating the taper and ending our asset purchases a few months early”.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

China Caixin PMI manufacturing dropped to 49.9, recovery not solid

China Caixin PMI Manufacturing dropped from 50.6 to 49.9 in November, below expectation of 50.5. Caixin added that output rose for the first time in four months as power supply issues unwound. But total new orders fell slightly. Inflationary pressures eased markedly. Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

UK PMI manufacturing finalized at 58.1 in Nov, but industry in a vulnerable position

UK PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 58.1 in November, up from October’s 57.8, hitting a 3-month high. Markit said output growth edged higher as domestic order intakes rose. New export business fell for the third straight month. Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit, said: “The current mix of supply-side constraints,...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy