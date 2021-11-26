XAGUSD Tests Major Support

Yesterday, the bears could not gain enough momentum and the sell-off was limited to the support at 1.1259. The pair recovered some of its losses against the dollar and, during the early hours of today`s trading, the EUR/USD is holding just above the level at 1.1316. If the bears start selling more aggressively, a breach and a new test of the mentioned support at 1.1259 will be the most likely scenario, which would strengthen the negative expectations for the future path of the EUR/USD. If the bulls prevail, a successful breach of the resistance zone at 1.1372 would continue the recovery for the common european currency against the greenback towards the target at 1.1461.

CURRENCIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO