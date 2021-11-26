Disney Provides Update on Disney Wish

Walt Disney World has confirmed that a popular holiday fireworks show would not be returning to the park despite previously promising its return. Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM is a yearly fireworks and light show that takes place at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World. The show features the park's reproduction of the Chinese Theatre illuminated in holiday-themed projections, as well as fireworks, lasers, and even a "snow" effect. While Disney states on their website that the show would return in 2021 after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears that plans have changed and the show's hiatus would continue for another year. Per Disney Parks reporter Scott Gustin, Walt Disney World has confirmed that they would not be putting on Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM this year. Per Gustin, Disney Parks has released a statement saying that "..Jingle BAM is not part of our holiday entertainment lineup this year..."

