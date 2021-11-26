ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Gold, silver and platinum have work to do lower

By Todd 'Bubba' Horwitz
kitco.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we approach the end of the year, gold, silver, and platinum have work to do on the downside. The dramatic drop last Friday, Monday and Tuesday did a lot of technical damage to the charts. Gold broke down from congestion and is now below $1,800 based on March...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle lower for the session and month

Gold futures ended lower on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains, as comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank might speed up tapering its monthly asset purchases when it meets next month. Prices for the metal shook off earlier gains that came after Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel predicted that current vaccines would struggle against the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Comments from Powell, as well as Bancel, prompted steep declines in U.S. benchmark stock indexes, likely prompting investors to sell gold to cover margin calls. February gold fell $8.70, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,776.50 an ounce. Based on the most-active contract, prices ended the month down 0.4%, according Dow Jones Market Data.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold and silver trade higher heading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold is once again heading into the European session on the front foot but is below $1800/oz. Silver is 0.62% in the black trading at $22.92/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is 0.33% higher and spot WTI has also risen 1.58%. Risk sentiment was...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Gold, Silver And Mining Stocks: Patience Will Be Rewarded

The precious metals sector ran up sharply from the end of September. Without question, investing in the precious metals sector has been a pain for nearly the entire 20 years I've been involved. The official intervention, which has become shamelessly blatant, is the primary reason. But also, speculative capital floods into the sector when a big move looks ready to occur. The sector quickly becomes technically overbought and sentiment soars, which makes it easier for the banks to beat the metals and miners back down. What's the motive for this? To prevent a rising price of gold from signaling the degree to which Fed and Government policies have engendered untenable systemic problems. First and foremost is the problem of uncontrollable price inflation unleashed by flooding the monetary system with printed currency.
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Gold SWOT: Platinum demand from auto sector expected to rise next year

The best performing precious metal for the week was gold, but still off 3.19%. Pasofino Gold published an updated mineral resource estimate for its Dugbe project in Liberia that includes an M&I and inferred resource of 3.9 million ounces of gold. CEO Ian Stalker commented that the robust higher-grade core of 2.88 million ounces grading 1.58 g/t should have good economics around it and that there is still room to grow the resources with potential grade surprises.
METAL MINING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Platinum
kitco.com

Bitcoin, ether surge after last week's fear plunge

(Kitco News) The crypto space is making a comeback at the start of the new trading week after a brutal selloff last week, which was triggered by the WHO's warning about the Omicron variant. Bitcoin surged nearly 8% on the day, last trading at $58,585.77 as investors brought the dip....
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold testing 1800, looks like a selling opportunity

As we approach the end of the year, gold, silver, and platinum have work to do on the downside. The dramatic drop last Friday, Monday and Tuesday did a lot of technical damage to the charts. Gold broke down from congestion and is now below $1,800 based on March futures.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold price firmer as risk aversion quickly resurfaces

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, on safe-haven demand and more short covering by futures traders. "Risk-off" trading and investing attitudes have returned to the general marketplace after a one-day respite Monday. February gold was last up $9.70 at $1,794.90 and March Comex silver was last up $0.043 at $22.895 an ounce.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Gold And Silver: What Is the Outlook Before End Of 2021?

The last passage of 2021 is being marred with growing inflation, high energy prices, and waning fiscal stimulus. Amid this outlook, gold and silver investors are weighing how are they going to play their last cards in the remainder of the year, and those last-chance hunters might be in for a surprise come December.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
kitco.com

The Gold and Silver Bull Market Is Not Over - Jeffrey Christian

Jeff Christian joined Edward Bland of Independent Research Forum. Topics Covered: Discussion on economic, gold, and silver fundamental factors Weaker prices since August 2020 do not represent the end of the bull market but a consolidation phase After reviewing economic trends, inflation, interest rates, currency markets, equities, and metals, expect a second leg up in the bull markets.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Fortuna Silver Mines Has More Gold

San Jose Silver Mine is having problems. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is a precious metals mining company with its assets being primarily located in South America, and West Africa. Recently, Fortuna Silver Mines suffered a two-day trading loss of roughly 25 percent, due to worries over its San Jose...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

All alone with bitcoin

The vast majority of market participants provide for the money inflow. The few who have mastered market play, extract it. While typically in other professions as challenging as trading, one works within a big team that supports your actions. In trading, you are all alone. Competing at such levels demands expertise, discipline, and skill in various fields to stay competitive. Again no coach, no support. Trades can easily be as devastating at the moment as losing a job. While you lose a job maximum of a few times in life, losing trades are the norm for a successful trader. In other words, the challenges are enormous. The support is absent. Responsibility is as high as securing a future for your family. Indeed, difficult to fess up to your spouse about how much you lost on your last losing trade. In other words, circumstances for market plays are extraordinary and require a unique talent to take self-responsibility to survive this game intact. All alone with bitcoin.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold/silver/commodities: where is the bottom?

The selloff this week began when President Biden nominated Fed Chair Powell to a second term leaving precious metals struggling to digest his hawkish monetary policy and aggressive stance on tapering. The news had boosted the U.S. Dollar and Treasury Yields. Traders that hold precious metals then begin to weigh opportunity costs for maintaining non-yielding assets, and the Gold liquidation begins. The non-trending volatility spike further accelerates the panic liquidation, which is how $1 selloffs occur in the Silver market. So where is the bottom again? Our models show that the 10-Year Treasury Yields will face enormous pressure between 1.75-2%, and with CPI holding above 2%, negative real yields pressure will build on U.S. Equities, and funds will flow back into Gold. To further expand your knowledge on Gold, we cover the economic backdrop and all the quantitative analysis in our "Gold Trends Macro Book," You can request yours here: Free Gold Trends Macro Book.
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Gold and silver plunge as new economic realities set in. what comes next? - Jeffrey Christian

CPM discusses the complex relationships between money supply, inflation, and gold prices, showing that the idea that large increases in money supply since 1980 have not led to higher gold prices necessarily and explaining why that is. The discussion elaborates on some issues related to Comex reported silver (and other metals) inventories, and the outlook for precious metals following the sharp decline in prices the past two days.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Look for an oversold bounce in gold and silver

Gold, silver and platinum have been under heavy pressure, destroying every support level on the way. From a purely technical view of the charts, they have all broken down, which brings much lower prices into play. The trend is lower, and we are short the futures maintaining ownership of our physical metals.
MARKETS
WKBW-TV

How today's economy impacts the gold and silver market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Economic concerns during the pandemic bode well for the precious metals industry. “If the economy goes south, those stocks and bounds lose value and inversely gold and silver are going up in price,” explained Scott Hunt. Hunt is the president of Jack Hunt Gold and Silver...
BUFFALO, NY
kitco.com

Gold, silver see follow-through price pressure; uptrends in jeopardy

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday, on follow-through selling...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold, silver frustrations mount

Once again, gold, silver and platinum appear to be under pressure. The trend remains up, but the trading action has been miserable. This is always the type of action that creates traders to do the wrong thing because they become emotional. If you remember the movie Trading Places, the Dukes...
MARKETS
kitco.com

What Inflation means for Gold and Silver and Trends in Comex Silver Inventories

CPM Group's Jeffrey Christian, discusses inflation, showing the data the Bureau of Labor Statistics compile in the Consumer Price Index. Jeff also discusses the nature of current inflation trends. The relationship between gold and inflation is then explored, along with information on trends in Comex silver inventories and open interest.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Don’t Sleep on Platinum and Palladium

Gold and silver aren’t the only precious metals that have had an oddly muted year and are now poised for a comeback. Platinum and palladium could be on the cusp of a big breakout as well. Palladium is a key ingredient in catalytic converters, a vital component for automobiles. In...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy