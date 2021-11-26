Gold, silver and platinum have work to do lower

The vast majority of market participants provide for the money inflow. The few who have mastered market play, extract it. While typically in other professions as challenging as trading, one works within a big team that supports your actions. In trading, you are all alone. Competing at such levels demands expertise, discipline, and skill in various fields to stay competitive. Again no coach, no support. Trades can easily be as devastating at the moment as losing a job. While you lose a job maximum of a few times in life, losing trades are the norm for a successful trader. In other words, the challenges are enormous. The support is absent. Responsibility is as high as securing a future for your family. Indeed, difficult to fess up to your spouse about how much you lost on your last losing trade. In other words, circumstances for market plays are extraordinary and require a unique talent to take self-responsibility to survive this game intact. All alone with bitcoin.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO