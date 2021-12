SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Anne Rudin, one of the first women to be elected Mayor of Sacramento by popular vote, has passed away Thursday at the age of 97. An advocate for woman’s and LGBT rights, Rudin’s passion for equality and justice fueled her tireless devotion to the city. Growing up during the Great Depression, Anne Rudin came up in a working-class Italian-American household in Philadelphia. Rudin began her professional life as a registered nurse. She was also an active member of the League of Women Voters in her community and state. Rudin was elected to the Sacramento City Council for the first time...

