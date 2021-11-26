LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks poised to plunge

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Reuters
 5 days ago

Nov 26 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

U.S. STOCKS POISED TO PLUNGE (0900 EST/1400 GMT)

U.S. equity index futures are sliding on Friday, with travel, bank and commodity-linked stocks bearing the brunt of the selloff, as the discovery of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant, spooked investors ahead of a short trading session.

Of note, over the past 10 years, the day after Thanksgiving has been relatively quiet. On average, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) has opened down around 0.05% and ended the day with a 0.05% gain. Over this period, the DJI's range on that Friday as a percentage of the prior trading day's close has averaged only around 0.6%.

As stands, the CBOE Market Volatility Index (.VIX) has popped to a more than two-month high, and CBT e-mini Dow Futures are suggesting the Dow will plunge more than 2% in the early throes of this Black-Friday session. And at more than 3%, the Dow Futures' range so far today as a percentage of Wednesday's close is its biggest since early January.

All of this is occurring in the wake of pronounced technical deterioration across the market.

Thus, based on the futures' action, the DJI's 50-day moving average (DMA), which ended Wednesday around 35,260, can quickly come under pressure. The Dow has not closed below this intermediate-term moving average since October 13:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cr8x7_0d7VrJUj00
DJI11262021B

The DJI's 200-DMA ended Wednesday around 34,300. The blue-chip average has not closed below this long-term moving average since July 13, 2020.

A key support line resides around 34,000.

Here is your premarket snapshot:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JR8qp_0d7VrJUj00
premarket11262021

(Terence Gabriel)

*****

FOR FRIDAY'S LIVE MARKETS' POSTS PRIOR TO 0900 EST/1400 GMT - CLICK HERE:

Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 18

Richard Friedman
2d ago

oh it's about to drop, and when it does it will be a biblical proportion and the leftists will somehow blame president Trump

Reply(1)
13
Pinnacle man
2d ago

yes and no. inflation raises prices of EVERYTHING. we will see drops, but increases are inevitable too. a company worth $1B and 5% inflation raises them to 1.05B

Reply(2)
4
