One On One - with Kris Chisholm, Sherry Ellis and Gwen Schroeder

Chapel Hill, NC – Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday, and I explained in a column many years ago. One reason is that it is one of the very few days we have saved just for families and friends. We have done a better job of keeping the Thanksgiving holiday from getting away from us. It has not yet taken charge of our lives. No dressing up with new clothes, no cards to mail, no gifts to buy and wrap, no parties, no alcohol, no high expectations to be crushed, no embarrassing failures to do the right thing. Somehow we have mostly kept it centered around our family dining table.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO