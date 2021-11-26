Michigan State unveils uniform combination for matchup vs. Penn State [Photos]
The Michigan State Spartans will look to right the ship...detroitsportsnation.com
The Michigan State Spartans will look to right the ship...detroitsportsnation.com
DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0