FOX College Football disrespects Michigan QB Cade McNamara [Photo]

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 4 days ago
At high noon on Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines will host the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Big House with all of the marbles on the line. By now, everybody and their brother knows that the Wolverines’...

The Spun

Pregame Quote From Michigan’s Cade McNamara Is Going Viral

Nothing adds spice to a rivalry matchup like bulletin board material. Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara might have provided some for Ohio State this week. McNamara spoke with former Wolverine standout Jon Jansen on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show this week. One of the topics he addressed was the Ohio State defense, which limited Michigan State to seven points last week.
scarletandgame.com

Ohio State football: Thank you, Jim Harbaugh and Cade McNamara

I’ve often joked the favorite musical group of Michigan Men is 80’s synth-pop band Talk Talk. Why? Because Michigan Men love to talk. It’s what they do best. Every year, some noted Michigan Man opens his mouth and provides bulletin board material for the Ohio State football team. This year is no exception. All of Buckeye Nation should smile and say, “Thank you, Jim Harbaugh.”
Grand Haven Tribune

Cade McNamara's quiet confidence grows with Michigan's big road win

ANN ARBOR — Cade McNamara is the starting quarterback at Michigan, a responsibility that comes with some perks, like being recognized by his peers on campus. To most everyone else, he is Michigan’s quarterback who has helped lead them to a 9-1 record with two games remaining, first, at Maryland on Saturday and then the regular-season finale against Ohio State.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Cade McNamara’s emotional postgame interview after Penn State

If you’re a Michigan football fan who wasn’t on the 12-train, there’s still a little time to get back on board. For the first time since the Rutgers game in Week 4, Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara played every snap, with the J.J. McCarthy sporadic insertion experiment taking at least a one-week hiatus. All of Michigan’s 21 points were a result of big throws by McNamara — two perfectly placed passes in the end zone to Roman Wilson and the underneath crossing route to Erick All to seal the game vs. Penn State.
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan OC defends QB Cade McNamara: Wins and losses ‘the only stat that matters’

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The criticism has died down in recent weeks. Winning will do that. But there was a time earlier this season when Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was worried about his starting quarterback. Cade McNamara had become enemy No. 1 for a passionate fanbase upset with the Wolverines’ offense. It wasn’t flashy enough, they said, and McNamara wasn’t stuffing the stat sheet.
saturdaytradition.com

Bulletin board material? Michigan's Cade McNamara 'not concerned about anything' heading into Ohio State game

The circle on the Michigan football schedule is coming up this weekend when the Wolverines welcome (so to speak) No. 2 Ohio State to Ann Arbor. A win by the Wolverines would be the first for head coach Jim Harbaugh since he took over at Michigan in 2015 and likely put Michigan into the College Football Playoffs. It won’t come easy, facing off against one of the most explosive offenses in college football.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara: 'We're looking to take advantage of Ohio State.'

It seems every year a Michigan player adds some sort of quote to rile up an Ohio State program that’s had the Wolverines’ number for almost two decades now. Since it’s “The Game” week, we’ve been waiting for something to hit the news cycle, and sure enough, just like the schedule of the tides, it was inevitable. This time, it comes from Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara when he was discussing what he saw from the Ohio State defense on film.
Scarlet Nation

Cade McNamara on 'playing these dudes really every day since January'

For Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, individual statistics don't tell the story of Saturday's game. McNamara finished the day completing 13 of 19 passes for 159 yards and an interception, but easily could have been thrown off his game after tossing an interception early in the first quarter. He says it didn't rattle him in the least, and the evidence--10-for-16, 139 yards, 11.5 yards per attempt, no interceptions--would agree. "We had a little bit of miscommunication and I forced the ball a little bit, but time and time again, it's just like however we respond, that's the most important thing and I knew that I just had to keep letting it rip," he said. "I had trust in our defense and obviously H2 (Hassan Haskins) and the rest of the backs and the o-line and they had our back, and really just a physically dominant performance the rest of the way."
Maize n Brew

Jim Harbaugh, Cade McNamara reflect on the special moments from OSU win

Saturday was a day Michigan Wolverine’s players, coaches and fans have been waiting a long time for — 10 years to be exact. A lot of streaks came to an end on Saturday: Michigan’s eight-game losing streak to Ohio State, Ohio State’s 29-game win streak in Big Ten play, Ohio State’s 21-game win streak against ranked Big Ten teams, and Michigan was the first team in the Big Ten to beat Ryan Day.
