Class of 2022 Villanova softball commit, Kendall Spivey is a prospect to get excited about. She is one of the most talented young softball players in the nation regardless of class. Spivey is a potential, all-around future star for the Wildcats. Her combination of power and speed make her a threat before she even steps to the plate. Her defense is even better as she is on the ball as soon as the batter makes contact. Spivey also can make an impact at multiple positions giving Coach Bridget Orchard a flexible weapon on the field. Coach Orchard is not only building a winning program but has the potential to build a Big East dynasty.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO