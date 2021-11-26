Oliver Stone: An Empire Podcast Interview Special

Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving weekend. I did. And I ate way too much and was in a food coma for most of the weekend. So there’s that. Anyway, first time in 262 podcasts that it’s released on a Monday, but here we are with Amanda Grace Jenkins from “12 Dates of Christmas” on HBO Max that dropped on Thanksgiving Day. Because I needed to give people time to watch the series before posting the interview is the reason the podcast is up today. I hope you watched, if not, still plenty of time since it’s not going anywhere, but Amanda and I do cover everything that happened on the show so spoilers will be included. Amanda was very open about her experience on the show, coming out only 3 years ago and how much of a struggle it’s been for her, what happened on the show, does she regret anything, what’s she up to now, and much, much more. As always, if you’d like to respond to the interview, please include Amanda’s Twitter handle (@AmandaGraceJen) in your replies. Thanks so much to Amanda for coming on. Really glad I heard her story. We’re back to the normal podcast schedule this Thursday as Brooke Lusk from “12 Dates of Christmas” will also be joining me. She had quite the experience on the show if you’ve seen it, so we talk about it all. Enjoy…

