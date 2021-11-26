ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Oliver Stone: An Empire Podcast Interview Special

By Chris Hewitt
Empire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost thirty years after JFK blazed a trail and called into question the facts surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963, Oliver Stone is returning to the subject with a new documentary. JFK Revisited: Through...

www.empireonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Beast

Oliver Stone Yet Again Makes the Case That the CIA Killed JFK

The assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963, has arguably spawned more conspiracy theories than any other incident in American history, and no one has hypothesized about the nefarious forces at play in this homicide more publicly, and feverishly, than Oliver Stone. The acclaimed director’s star-studded 1991 thriller JFK turned the tragedy into a national guessing game of motives, culprits and covert machinations carried out in the shadows, pointing fingers in so many directions that, today, it feels like a progenitor of our current fake news-addled reality. Depending on who you ask, JFK cemented Stone’s legacy as either a firebrand willing to speak truth to power, or a crackpot lost in a haze of make-believe.
U.S. POLITICS
SFGate

This Is Where Oliver Stone Got His Loony JFK Conspiracies From

Oliver Stone once made brilliant movies like Platoon, which won Oscars for best picture and best director. These days, he’s a tinfoil-hatted fabricator. His new documentary — JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass, premiering on Showtime on, you guessed it, Nov. 22 — is rooted in a big lie. It comes 30 years after the premiere of JFK, a film unrivaled in the annals of American cinematic propaganda. Both are based on the undying delusion that President Kennedy was murdered by the Deep State: The Central Intelligence Agency, backed by the military-industrial complex.
MOVIES
headstuff.org

JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass | Oliver Stone Goes Down the Rabbit Hole Yet Again

In his new documentary, Oliver Stone leads viewers on a journey that will contain exactly two phenomenons: moments of genuine shock, and moments of confusion. The shock will make you feel as though you are a more qualified surgeon/detective than anyone alive in 1963. The confusion will bring you back to earth and leave you with more questions than answers.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
First Showing

Oliver Stone's 'JFK: Destiny Betrayed' Doc Mini-Series Official Trailer

"There is now so much more that we know." Madman Films in Australia has debuted an official trailer for a seemingly different cut of Oliver Stone's new JFK documentary follow-up this year. Their version is officially titled JFK: Destiny Betrayed, which is described as a "four-part 'deep dive' into the infamous Kennedy assassination." The original version, titled JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass (watch that trailer) premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year and is still set to be released later (likely in 2022) in the US. Maybe it will be re-cut, too? Fresh evidence reveals the truth behind the lies and misinformation like no other JFK documentary has done before. The Cannes premiere cut is two hours, but this "four-part" version seems to include even more footage. "Viewers are also given a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the post-assassination actions and initial suspicions of Kennedy's brother, Robert, as well as his views on the official Warren Commission investigation. Additionally, assassination forensic and ballistic evidence is explored here in great detail." With narration by Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland. Take a look below.
MOVIES
Empire

Empire Podcast #491: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeremy Renner And Hailee Steinfeld

It's a very musical episode on the Empire Podcast this week. First up, Ben Travis geeks out over Disney musicals with the great Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the songs for the new animated musical Encanto, which debuts next Wednesday (November 24). Then Chris Hewitt sits down with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, stars of the new Disney+ MCU show Hawkeye (which also makes its bow – heh, bow – next Wednesday), and simply has to ask them about Rogers: The Musical. And other stuff as well.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F Kennedy
Person
Chris Hewitt
Person
Oliver Stone
Person
Lee Harvey Oswald
Empire

Empire Podcast #492: John Leguizamo, Adam Driver, Chloe Zhao

Another bumper-sized Empire Podcast this week, as Chris Hewitt has a fun and also impassioned chat with the great John Leguizamo, star of the new Disney animation Encanto. They talk about how Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote a rap especially for Leguizamo, about Latinx representation in movies, and that thing Benny Blanco From The Bronx did in Carlito's Way. (Spoilers for that film lurk within, so be careful!) Then Ben Travis has a natter about House Of Gucci, The Last Duel, Kylo Ren and more with the wonderful Adam Driver, and we round off a trio of interviews with Chris talking Eternals spoilers with that film's director, Chloe Zhao. Right at the end of the episode, so you can skip it if you wish to remain spoiler-free.
MOVIES
realitysteve.com

Podcast #262 – Interview with Amanda Grace Jenkins from “12 Dates of Christmas”

Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving weekend. I did. And I ate way too much and was in a food coma for most of the weekend. So there’s that. Anyway, first time in 262 podcasts that it’s released on a Monday, but here we are with Amanda Grace Jenkins from “12 Dates of Christmas” on HBO Max that dropped on Thanksgiving Day. Because I needed to give people time to watch the series before posting the interview is the reason the podcast is up today. I hope you watched, if not, still plenty of time since it’s not going anywhere, but Amanda and I do cover everything that happened on the show so spoilers will be included. Amanda was very open about her experience on the show, coming out only 3 years ago and how much of a struggle it’s been for her, what happened on the show, does she regret anything, what’s she up to now, and much, much more. As always, if you’d like to respond to the interview, please include Amanda’s Twitter handle (@AmandaGraceJen) in your replies. Thanks so much to Amanda for coming on. Really glad I heard her story. We’re back to the normal podcast schedule this Thursday as Brooke Lusk from “12 Dates of Christmas” will also be joining me. She had quite the experience on the show if you’ve seen it, so we talk about it all. Enjoy…
TV & VIDEOS
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Planetradio
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: Legendary Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Monster's Ball actor Coronji Calhoun Sr dies aged 30

Coronji Calhoun Sr, who played Halle Berry's son Tyrell in the Oscar-winning 2001 film Monster's Ball, has died at the age of 30. The actor's death, from congestive heart failure, was confirmed by his mother via a GoFundMe page that was set up to pay for his funeral. Berry and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Gavan O'Herlihy Cause of Death; Did 'Happy Days' Actor Die of COVID?

Gavan O'Herlihy, an actor, popularly known for his role as Chuck Cunningham in the popular sitcom "Happy Days," has passed away at the age of 70. According to his brother Cormac O'Herlihy who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor died September 15 in Bath, England. Although the family chose...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Linda Carlson Dies: ‘Newhart’, ‘Murder One’ Actor Was 76

Linda Carlson, who starred in the short-lived 1970s TV series Westside Medical and Kaz before becoming a familiar recurring actor on Newhart, Steven Bochco’s Murder One and the television adaptation of Clueless, died Oct. 26 in Gaylordsville, CT. She was 76. Her family said the cause of death was ALS. Born in Knoxville, TN, Carlson moved to New York to attend graduate school at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and soon after began appearing Off Broadway and, in 1973, on Broadway in the Otto Preminger-directed revival of Erich Maria Remarque’s Full Circle. Carlson made her TV debut in 1977’s Westside Medical, playing...
CELEBRITIES
bocaratontribune.com

Actor Dean Stockwell has died

Stockwell was a leading actor in many sci-fi movies including “Quantum Leap,” “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” and “Air Force One.”. Stockwell started his career as a child actor under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The actor’s biggest role was as Admiral “Al” Calavicci in the NBS series “Quantum Leap.” The show ran...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy