KEY ACTION Heard a report from Superintendent Mark Murphy on the construction of the new facilities. DISCUSSION: Murphy said in 2020 the board financed $27.5 million over 30 years to cover the local share and include (about) $.05 million over the local share cost to cover overages. He said construction estimates came in about $2.5 million higher than anticipated and the contractor bids were also higher than anticipated. Construction for the new 7-12 school is slated to begin in March 2022. The local share of the project is 61 percent and the state’s share is 39 percent of the project.

8 DAYS AGO