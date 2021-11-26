ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prior Lake, MN

Home listings: What $375,000 buys you in the Twin Cities area

By Terry Buchanan
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilt in 1977, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,040 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, full finished walkout basement, patio...

www.startribune.com

Morganton News Herald

Newly listed homes for sale in the Morganton area

Browse through recently listed homes in the Morganton real estate market and find your next home!. Higest & Best to be submitted @ 4PM on Monday 11/29. This Move-in Ready, charming, brick ranch is well maintained, and shows true pride in ownership! This home features an 861 sq. ft. enormous 2+ car garage, which can easily be used as a workshop. There is plenty of parking, as well as a 1-car carport located on side of the house. Whole house water filtration and water softner system. Owners converted two of the closets, in two of the bedrooms, to enlarge the bath, with walk-in shower, in the primary bedroom. Corner built-in closet in primary conveys with the home. HVAC approx. 2017. New vanity in shared bath. Laundry room is attached to the home but accessed through exterior door located in carport area. Great area for extra storage as well! The home is a must see! Fantastic home, in a hard-to-find price point!
MORGANTON, NC
98.3 The Snake

Know How To Buy A Home In Twin Falls; Three Simple Rules

Buying a house is a big investment. It is one of the goals all people have in life. Moving to a new state and finding a new home can be extremely stressful. The buying process can be fun, but also agonizing as well. Through the process you learn what you like, don't like and little things to look for that you may not have considered before.
TWIN FALLS, ID
MIX 108

A Group Of Jerks Pulled A Flash Mob Theft At Two Twin Cities Best Buy Stores

Richfield Minnesota-based Best Buy Corporation fell short in trying to protect some of their merchandise this Holiday season. Many of you have probably seen in the news the latest trend of Flash Mobs who are not gathered to dance and have fun but to rob stores in an organized mob who pull up in front of stores blocking traffic and rush a store overwhelming whatever security is in place and grabbing whatever is within their reach.
RICHFIELD, MN
Hickory Daily Record

5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $375,000

Beautiful 5 bed / 3 bath home in Hickory! Great area, conveniently located near restaurants, many antique shops, furniture markets and so much more! Step into gorgeous, recently refinished, hardwoods, open living room and remodeled kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite countertops, & pantry. Main level primary bedroom w/ walk-in closet & ensuite updated bath, double vanity sinks and custom tiled shower. Spacious bedrooms, bonus room above the garage, finished basement that's ready for a separate living space if needed offering 2bd, 1ba, kitchen with granite countertops, refrigerator and microwave, living room & office space. Basement also has unfinished storage/workspace! Outdoor access from the basement! New CARPET in 2021, new ROOF in 2017 and HVAC in 2013! Amazing fenced backyard, a great deck for enjoying the yard and entertaining. Schedule your showing today!
HICKORY, NC
Arizona Daily Sun

Historical homes you can own in the Flagstaff area

Single family, continuously rented home featuring 6 bedrooms in an ideal mixed use location in Old Town Flagstaff is available. Property can provide value add in a very high demand rental market with some necessary improvements to the existing structure, or add to the footprint by splitting as a double lot. Property could also serve as a primary home with tons or rooms to play with and by designing it with custom features. As this corridor continues to develop and the demand for housing rising rapidly, the opportunity is ripe to capture the upward trend. With the Standard student housing facility two blocks away and the dirt cleared on the 3 acres a half block away for future development, coupled with the limited supply of adequate parcels, this one demands a very close look.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Statesville Record & Landmark

3 Bedroom Home in Stony Point - $375,000

Rolling hills, pastures and beautiful sunsets from your rocking chair porch? If so, this is your future home! Brick split level, with full basement (partially finished and huge potential). Large rooms, large kitchen with ample storage and counter space. Gorgeous stone fireplace with 100+ year old mantel beam (locally sourced). Home has unique wood burning secondary heat source (use if you choose but not primary source for home). Massive 30x80 detached garage/shop with additional HLA and bath. Additional 30x32 detached garage with wash bay. Come see this gem, it will not last long. **Adjoining 8.9 acre parcel is available, see MLS (3807243) for details or contact listing agent**
STONY POINT, NC
Atlantic City Press

3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $375,000

Beautifully renovated rancher in Cologne section of Galloway! This secluded home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms overlooking plentiful farm views and close to shopping, restaurants, and more. Desired open floor plan with Luxury Plank flooring throughout. New kitchen with white shaker cabinets, large farm sink, stainless appliances, 6’ island and granite countertops! Private master suite with WIC. New high efficiency HVAC, U asphalt driveway, and more!
GALLOWAY, NJ
Independent Tribune

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $375,000

This well maintained home is in the desirable Woodbury subdivision and features a private office space on the main level. Open floor plan. Spacious kitchen with large center island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator. The pergola and extended patio make the back yard the perfect place to relax and take in the beauties of nature. Are you in need of a home gym, billiard's room or a recreational space to hang out?...then you will absolutely LOVE the huge loft area upstairs! Sizable secondary bedrooms with abundant closet space and storage throughout. Laundry is conveniently located upstairs in a spacious laundry room. Large primary bedroom w/ walk - in closet and dual vanities in the primary bath.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

These 8 Twin Cities area restaurants are opening very soon

Two new stalls at Rosedale Center's Potluck Food Hall launch Wednesday: Joey Meatballs and Salad Slayer. Both build-your-own bowl concepts are from chef Josh Hedquist and Peter Stampone. The meatball-and-pasta shop is Joey Meatballs' third outpost (the others are at the Market at Malcolm Yards and Keg and Case Market). "We are an edgy, quirky brand and can't wait to stuff some Italian fresh pasta in their faces," Hedquist said in a statement.Potluck (1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville, potluckmn.com) opens daily at 11 a.m.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
WJTV.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in Hattiesburg metro area

Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States today is $281,370, an 11.6% increase over the last year. Meanwhile, the median monthly housing cost for a home with a mortgage is $1,558 and $490 without a mortgage. Stacker...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Slip into these 3 Twin Cities area speakeasies

Look for the red light, the alley or the phone booth. Give a password, go through the false bookcase or find the right door at the end of a "Shining"-like hallway. The sometimes mysterious entrances into Twin Cities speakeasies add exclusivity and intrigue to the cocktail bar experience. Nodding to Prohibition-era spots for secret imbibing — only without the bathtub gin — today's modern hideaways can range from low-key affairs devoted to serious drinking to raucous Gatsby-esque role play. But even the come-as-you-are bars offer a winking acknowledgment that you're about to enter someplace remarkable — as long as you know where to look.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Ste Genevieve - $375,000

Sit back & enjoy the views from a large updated deck, the upper level of a beautiful boat dock, your own sandy beach, or simply from the comfort of your couch through the large windows of the vaulted great room of this home waterfront home. A part of Lake Forest Estates, this property not only comes with its own claim to Lake Anne but also with the amenities of this wonderful neighborhood including pool, courts, community center, hiking and ATV trails, and of course, the lakes. The home has a spacious great room with oversized windows, lots of natural light, and the coziness of a corner fireplace. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar and dining area. There are two bedrooms and a full bathroom downstairs and an upper loft that could be a great master suite or bunk room with it's own half bath. The full basement offers lots of extra room for entertaining & storage along with another full bathroom & large laundry room. Two sets of French doors walk out to a lower patio leading to the lake.
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
Grand Island Independent

3 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $375,000

Beautifully built custom home located on edge of town w/ country feel! Plenty of space to sprawl out w/over 2,400sqft all on a half-acre lot! Kitchen features new SS appliances & plenty of cabinet & countertop space! Lrg main lvl family rm w/ tons of natural light. Master suite includes WIC & private bath. Full, dry, bsmt ready for future expansion & has rough-in plumbing for future bathrm. NICE!
GRAND ISLAND, NE
GoLocalProv

What You Can Get for $600,000 - Three New Listings

Take a look at some of the new properties now on the market for under $600,000. The folks at Mott & Chace Sothebys International have three properties from across the state. And, if you want to know what your home is worth take a look HERE. Listed by Julie Quigley-Smith.
REAL ESTATE
rismedia.com

What to Look for When Buying a Ski Home

Whether you’re an expert skier or you’re looking for an investment property, there is no question that skiing is a lifestyle. Ski town real estate has unique features, from ski-in, ski-out properties to condos that boast both mountain and city views to secluded mountain estates. If you’re ready to invest in a ski home to enjoy this winter, read on to find out what you should look for in your new property.
TRAVEL
therealdeal.com

Hearst heir buys Calistoga home for city record of $9.5M

The grandson of newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst and his wife splashed out $9.5 million for a four-bedroom estate in the Napa Valley city of Calistoga, setting a local record. The 6,500-square-foot Spanish Colonial Revival home sold for more than double the city’s previous record of $3.65 million, according to...
CALISTOGA, CA

