Home listings: What $375,000 buys you in the Twin Cities area

Sit back & enjoy the views from a large updated deck, the upper level of a beautiful boat dock, your own sandy beach, or simply from the comfort of your couch through the large windows of the vaulted great room of this home waterfront home. A part of Lake Forest Estates, this property not only comes with its own claim to Lake Anne but also with the amenities of this wonderful neighborhood including pool, courts, community center, hiking and ATV trails, and of course, the lakes. The home has a spacious great room with oversized windows, lots of natural light, and the coziness of a corner fireplace. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar and dining area. There are two bedrooms and a full bathroom downstairs and an upper loft that could be a great master suite or bunk room with it's own half bath. The full basement offers lots of extra room for entertaining & storage along with another full bathroom & large laundry room. Two sets of French doors walk out to a lower patio leading to the lake.

STE. GENEVIEVE, MO ・ 9 DAYS AGO