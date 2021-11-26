ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New coronavirus variant not yet detected in Germany – govt

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – The new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa has not yet been found in Germany but has likely...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newyorkcitynews.net

New lockdown announced in Europe

The Netherlands has once again tightened its pandemic restrictions, with a new overnight lockdown announced by the government. The state is battling a record-breaking Covid-19 surge, as hospitals face a ?code black? scenario. Starting from Monday, all bars and restaurants will be closed during night hours and non-essential stores will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

A French government agency’s stunning Covid stats destroy the official propaganda

PARIS — Exactly how “scientific” is the COVID-19 information that we’ve been spoon-fed as justification for restrictions of basic freedoms and seemingly never-ending mandates for jabs? Can we take the official narrative at face-value and really trust that they’re “following the science”, whenever authorities tighten the screws yet again?. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Govt#Berlin#Reuters
Metro International

S.Africa detects new COVID-19 variant, implications not yet clear

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South African scientists have detected a new COVID-19 variant in small numbers and are working to understand its potential implications, they said on Thursday. The variant – called B.1.1.529 – has a “very unusual constellation” of mutations, which are concerning because they could help it evade the body’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Germany's new govt to legalise recreational cannabis

Amsterdam may soon have a rival as the European capital of cannabis, with Germany's next government planning to legalise recreational use of the drug. The centre-left SPD, Greens and liberal FDP, which presented their plans for Germany's next ruling coalition on Wednesday, have agreed to ease rules on personal use of cannabis.
PHARMACEUTICALS
hot96.com

Two cases of Omicron variant detected in Canada, govt says

TORONTO (Reuters) – Two cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, first detected in Southern Africa last week, have been confirmed in Canada, provincial health officials said on Sunday. The cases were reported in two people who recently travelled to Nigeria, the Ontario government said in a statement. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

G7 health ministers were to hold an emergency meeting Monday on the new Omicron Covid-19 strain spreading the globe and forcing border closures, as experts race to understand what the variant means for the fight to end the pandemic. The meeting was called by G7 chair Britain, which is among a steadily growing number of countries detecting cases of the heavily mutated new strain. Omicron, first discovered in southern Africa, represents a fresh challenge to global efforts to battle the pandemic. Several countries have already re-imposed restrictions many had hoped were a thing of the past. "We know we are now in a race against time," said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. Vaccine manufacturers needed two to three weeks "to get a full picture of the quality of the mutations", she added.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kfgo.com

WHO warns against blanket travel bans over Omicron coronavirus variant

GENEVA (Reuters) – Countries should apply “an evidence-informed and risk-based approach” when implementing any travel measures related to the Omicron variant, including possible screening or quarantine of international passengers, but blanket bans do not prevent its spread, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. “Measures may include screening of...
TRAVEL
kfgo.com

The race is on to trace the new COVID-19 variant

LONDON/BRUSSELS/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Governments around the world are urgently scouring databases for recent cases of COVID-19 infections, screening travellers and decoding the viral genomes of the new variant as they try to measure how far it has spread. The pace of the work highlights the pressure on governments and public...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Fauci: hard to say if Omicron variant will lead to severe disease

(Reuters) – U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday it was difficult to know whether the COVID-19 Omicron variant will lead to severe disease, and said preliminary information from South Africa indicated it did not lead to unusual symptoms. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Ahmed Aboulenein; editing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Singapore close to vaccinating all eligible people against COVID-19

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s COVID-19 vaccination rate has risen to 96% of the eligible population and authorities are now racing ahead to administer booster shots amid concerns over the Omicron variant. The health ministry of the city-state, which has among the highest vaccination rates in the world, said late on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Lisbon to open biggest vaccination site yet amid COVID-19 surge

LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal will open its biggest vaccination centre yet on Wednesday as a surge in COVID-19 infections forced authorities to impose new restrictions to stop the spread, including strict travel curbs to enter the country by air. Boasting an 87% vaccination rate, one of the world’s highest, Portugal...
WORLD
kfgo.com

How South African scientists spotted the Omicron COVID variant

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – On Friday Nov. 19, Raquel Viana, Head of Science at one of South Africa’s biggest private testing labs, sequenced the genes on eight coronavirus samples – and got the shock of her life. The samples, tested in the Lancet laboratory, all bore a large number of mutations,...
SCIENCE
kfgo.com

Second Omicron case confirmed in Spain, two more suspected

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain detected a second case of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Tuesday and expects to confirm another two by the end of the week, while Basque authorities said they planned to declare a health emergency amid a rapidly rising caseload. In Madrid, a 61-year-old woman who returned...
WORLD
AFP

Omicron in Europe before SAfrica reported first cases

The Omicron coronavirus variant was present in Europe before the first cases were reported in South Africa, new data from the Netherlands showed Tuesday, as Latin America reported its first two cases in Brazil. Latin America reported its first two cases Tuesday -- in people who traveled from South Africa to Brazil -- and a first case was confirmed in Japan, one day after it barred all foreign arrivals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Poland limits on access to Belarus border as migrant crisis simmers

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland can limit the access of NGOs and journalists to its border with Belarus, after lawmakers rejected amendments to a law that will come into force when a state of emergency over a surge in migrants trying to cross the frontier expires. Under the state of emergency...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Top German court upholds disputed national COVID measures

Germany's highest court on Tuesday rejected complaints against curfews and other restrictions imposed by federal legislation earlier this year in areas where the coronavirus was spreading quickly — a decision that could help the country's leaders as they struggle to tackle a sharp rise in infections.The ruling from the Federal Constitutional Court came hours before outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her designated successor, Olaf Scholz planned to hold talks on the situation with the country's 16 state governors. There has been a string of calls from experts and politicians for tougher restrictions, but Germany's federal structure and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy