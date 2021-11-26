Best Z690 Motherboards With DDR5 RAM for Intel 12th Gen CPUs

The CPU, or central processing unit, is one of the most important components of a PC. Choosing the right processor is a complex decision to make, but let it be known that buying the best CPUs is crucial as it plays an intricate role in deciding how well your PC performs in different workloads, how well it runs games and more. We already have an elaborate list of the best CPUs you can buy, but it’s mostly populated with AMD CPUs with very few Intel options. Well, we haven’t had a ton of Intel processors worthy of taking the top spots in our recommendation list due to AMD’s stomping power, but that changed with the arrival of the 12th-generation Alder Lake platform. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at the best Intel CPUs you can buy in 2021.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO