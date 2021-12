We wrestled with composting for several years before discovering the Subpod composting system, an odorless vermiculture (worm-based) compost bin that is easy to manage and available in versions that fit into a garden, on a balcony, or even a large window garden or grow tent. The Subpod compost bins, available in single- and double-bin configurations, are designed to be placed into the ground to allow worms to move back and forth between the compost and surrounding soil. We saw improved growth in plants around our Subpod and it produced rich compost after only three months based on regular feeding with household waste, including food scraps, lawn and other yard waste, and the box the Subpod arrived in.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO