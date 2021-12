FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- If Arthur Smith said it one time, he said it 10 times in recent days: The Falcons have "to play smarter than (they) have the last two weeks." At first, it seemed like a very simple answer: The Falcons can't shoot themselves in the foot. The self-inflicted wounds of false start penalties and illegal formation calls, limiting those is the most obvious answer to "playing smarter football."

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO