More Samsung mobile devices are ready to receive the One UI 4 update. We already know it’s rolling out to the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S20 series, and very soon, to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. More Galaxy smartphones and even tablets are scheduled to get Android 12 by next year. For now, some of the newest premium flagship phones will get the update. As for the most recent Galaxy foldable phones, the duo will get the beta version first.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO