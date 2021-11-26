Dwayne Johnson gifts veteran his custom truck in early Christmas surprise

Netflix's Top Ten got a surprise visit from one of Dwayne Johnson's older movies this week. Fans of The Rock are well versed in Rampage, Jumanji, and Hobbs & Shaw. But, they probably weren't expecting to see Central Intelligence ranked so highly on the service. That's right, the action-comedy starring Johnson alongside his buddy Kevin Hart. It isn't completely surprising as the two friends feel like they're joined at the hip sometimes. Central Intelligence allowed both men to flex their comedy muscles as the comedian got to be a fish out of water in the world of international espionage. While The Rock got to make use of some CGI for his days as an awkward teenager. Audiences recognized the hysterical chemistry between the two when the movie aired for the first time. But, these latest Netflix numbers would seem to indicate that a bunch of people got a reminder over the holiday weekend.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO