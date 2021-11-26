ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson gifts veteran his custom truck in early Christmas surprise

Cover picture for the articleDwayne Johnson is keeping his title as the nicest celebrity in Hollywood. The action star, 49, shared a heartwarming video on social media where he gifted his own custom truck to a deserving Navy vet named Oscar Rodriguez. “Today was a good day,” Johnson captioned the Instagram video. “Merry...

The Rock Gives His Custom Ford Raptor to Deserving Navy Veteran

Johnson had planned to give away the Porsche Taycan he drove in the new movie Red Notice but that didn't work out, so his own truck became the gift. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wanted "to do something BIG... something MASSIVE... something unforgettable" for one fan at a screening of Johnson's new movie Red Notice. The fan, Oscar Rodriguez, was hand-picked by Johnson himself because of the kind things Rodriguez does in his community for the big payoff: he drove away in The Rock's own custom Ford F-150 Raptor.
The Rock Surprises Navy Veteran With Custom Pick-Up Truck After Special Movie Screening

Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson spent Thanksgiving Eve doing what he often does – giving back. Rock hosted a private screening of his new Netflix movie Red Notice at a movie theater earlier this week, using that as the setup to gift one of his personal Ford pick-up trucks to Coach Oscar Rodriguez of Screenland Entertainment, who is also a veteran of the United States Navy.
