Just last month, the Moto Tab G20 Android 11 tablet was introduced. It will soon be joined by a new model called the Moto Tab G70. Nothing is final and official yet but just like the G20, this one will run on a MediaTek processor. A new model has appeared on a Google Play Console listing. This means Lenovo-Motorola will announce a new product very soon. The Google Play Console listing will run on MediaTek Kompanio 500 processor, 5000mAh battery, and 4GB of RAM with 64GB onboard storage. A 128GB model may also be ready.

