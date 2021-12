Chelsea have been drawn to face Auckland City, Al Jazira or Al Hilal in the semi-finals of the Fifa Club World Cup.The tournament takes place between February 3 and 12 next year in the United Arab EmiratesThomas Tuchel’s side will enter the competition at the last-four stage after beating Premier League rivals Manchester City in last season’s Champions League final.Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal will play the winner of the opening match between hosts Al Jazira and New Zealand side Auckland, with the Blues awaiting the victors of that subsequent second-round clash.In the other side of the draw, Egyptian club...

