With a new-generation F-150 here and the Maverick having launched a few months ago, Ford's core truck lineup is now complete with the reveal of the all-new midsize Ranger. Revealed for other markets initially, the Ranger seen here will be very similar to the US-spec version that is expected to arrive for the 2023 model year. As expected, the new Ranger enters a hotly contested segment with a more purposeful appearance, an upgraded chassis, and a more versatile cargo area. It'll need to fend off the Toyota Tacoma and Chevrolet Colorado, but the new Ranger seems up to the task.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO