Astronomy

This Rare Meteor Got Super Close to Earth Before Disintegrating

By Suzanne Humphries
 4 days ago

Stargazers near Alabama and Georgia were recently treated to a spectacular light show as a rare meteor zipped across the night sky. The meteor entered our atmosphere at a shallow angle, and some of its fireballs even “bounced” off of it and back into space. The big show began...

Knowridge Science Report

What we discovered on the far side of the Moon

Seven months after it was launched, the US robotic rover Perseverance successfully landed on Mars on February 18 2021. The landing was part of the mission Mars2020 and was viewed live by millions of people worldwide, reflecting the renewed global interest in space exploration. It was soon followed by China’s...
coolhunting.com

Information About The Earth Embedded Within The Rare Okavango Blue Diamond

Found in Botswana, the stunning almond-sized, 20.46-carat Okavango Blue Diamond is currently on display at the American Museum of Natural History’s new Mignone Halls of Gems and Minerals. More than a pretty gemstone, this diamond (found in 2018) is remarkable for its azure color which was created in an uncommon natural manner. While most diamonds contain more nitrogen than boron (which provides the blue hue), the Okavango Blue Diamond possesses the reverse, thanks to boron’s presence in seawater. Over time, that chemical element from the ocean is “recycled into the bedrock and Earth’s mantle through a process called subduction. When a tectonic plate in the ocean naturally collides with a continental one and slides underneath it, boron gets driven deeper down into the transition zone”—some 415 miles underground. Over time, those traces can then become part of a diamond. Geologist George Harlow (curator at the American Museum of Natural History’s Halls of Gems and Minerals) says that while they aren’t sure why the nitrogen is so low, this diamond is “another piece of evidence to support our interpretation of how the planet works.” Read more at Popular Science.
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
Inverse

An asteroid three times as tall as the is wobbling to Earth

An asteroid is headed towards Earth, wobbling its way to our planet like a football thrown across the universe. Asteroid 2003 SD220 is a highly elongated, tumbling space rock three times as tall as the Empire State Building and almost as tall as Dubai’s Burj Khalifa (the tallest building in the world). The asteroid is making its closest approach on December 17, where it will come within 3 million miles of Earth. That’s about 14 times the distance between Earth and its Moon.
Phys.org

Bacteria may be key to sustainably extracting rare earth elements for tech

Rare earth elements from ore are vital for modern life but refining them after mining is costly, harms the environment and mostly occurs abroad. A new study describes a proof of principle for engineering a bacterium, Gluconobacter oxydans, that takes a big first step towards meeting skyrocketing rare earth element demand in a way that matches the cost and efficiency of traditional thermochemical extraction and refinement methods and is clean enough to meet U.S. environmental standards.
The Guardian

Rare Earth Mettle review – secret deals and wordy debates

In Al Smith’s ambitious and cynical new play, everybody has a price and kindness is only ever part of a deal. At the centre of Rare Earth Mettle is the huge expanse of lithium under the Bolivian salt flats where Kimsa (Carlo Albán) lives with his sick daughter. Bartering for the land is a billionaire CEO played by Arthur Darvill. The play caused controversy before it reached the stage when the original naming of Darvill’s character, as Hershel Fink, was criticised for perpetuating antisemitic stereotypes. More investigation needs to be done but the theatre has apologised for “unconscious bias” and the name of the character – who is not Jewish – has been changed to Henry Finn.
mining.com

Scientists want to engineer bacteria to sustainability mine rare earths

“We’re trying to come up with an environmentally friendly, low-temperature, low-pressure method for getting rare earth elements out of a rock,” Buz Barstow, the paper’s senior author and an assistant professor at Cornell University, said in a media statement. The researchers used a technology called Knockout Sudoku that allowed them...
mining.com

Rare earth elements: Where in the world are they?

Rare earth elements are a group of metals that are critical ingredients for a greener economy, and the location of the reserves for mining are increasingly important and valuable. This infographic features data from the United States Geological Society (USGS) which reveals the countries with the largest known reserves of...
The Daily Collegian

Salvaging rare earth elements from electronic waste

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Manufacturers rely on rare earth elements, like neodymium, to create strong magnets used in motors for electronics including hybrid cars, aircraft generators, loudspeakers, hard drives and in-ear headphones. But mineral deposits containing neodymium are hard to reach and are found in just a few places on Earth.
AccuWeather

Planets to align before 2021's best meteor shower

The final month of the year also features the longest nights of the year, and the extra hours of darkness will have astronomical events that people of all ages can enjoy without a telescope. The annual Geminid meteor shower will steal the spotlight as not just the top event of...
Phys.org

Solar Orbiter flies by Earth before beginning final journey to Sun

The Solar Orbiter space probe had a brief encounter with its home planet on Saturday morning when it circled the Earth for the first and last time while executing a gravity assist to slow itself down before setting off for the Sun. Solar Orbiter launched in February 2020, and has...
ScienceAlert

Jaw-Dropping Simulation Shows Stars Shredded as They Get Too Close to a Black Hole

We just got a little more insight into stellar death by black hole. In a series of simulations, a team of astrophysicists has chucked a bunch of stars at a range of black holes, and recorded what happens. It's the first study of its kind, the scientists said, that combines Einstein's theory of general relativity with realistic models of the densities of main-sequence stars. The results will help us understand what is happening when we observe the flares of light from distant black holes shredding unfortunate stars. And the simulations, supporting a paper that was published last year, are also gorgeous as heck. When a...
99.9 KEKB

This Rare Wyoming Fish Has A Super Dirty Name

Now, I'm not much of a biologist. When I say that, that means, I'm not a biologist at all. I at least don't play one on Facebook. But given my knowledge for words and having personal Beavis and Butthead moments well into my mid-30s, the name of this very rare Wyoming fish, kind of caught me off guard. Meet the Hornyhead Chub. That's a lot to unpack.
