The one thing you notice when speaking to Dwight Howard is that the smile comes across in his voice. Whether he’s saying something good about you, or his crusade to bring more positivity to the world, the grin is in his Georgia twang. There’s so many things the future Hall of Famer wants to be: maybe a zoologist, maybe a motivational speaker, but no matter what, he always wants to be a good teammate. He just, you know, sometimes has a funny way of showing it.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO