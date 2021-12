When the Dodgers signed Joe Kelly three years ago, the expectation from the fans was through the roof. The perception of the former Cardinals and Red Sox pitcher was at an all-time high following his heroics in the 2018 postseason with Boston, which obviously had a huge impact on these very same Dodgers. Here we are at the end of 2021, and you can't help but feel a little let down by his tenure in Los Angeles.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO