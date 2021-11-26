ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Swiss Airlines continues South Africa flights as EU mulls air travel ban

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZurich [Switzerland], November 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Switzerland's national airline told Sputnik on Friday that it continues flying to and from South Africa despite concerns in Europe over the emergence of a new...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0



