Swiss Airlines continues South Africa flights as EU mulls air travel ban

South Africa's health ministry on Friday attacked a global rush to impose travel bans to slow the spread of a new Covid variant as "draconian," unscientific and contrary to WHO advice. The new strain, named Omicron, has been blamed for a surge in cases in South Africa, but has already cropped up in Hong Kong, Belgium, Israel and Botswana. "We believe that some of the reactions have been unjustified," Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a news conference, accusing some leaders whom he did not name of seeking a "scapegoat." Britain was the first slap a flight ban from countries in southern Africa, just hours after South Africa revealed it had detected the variant which has multiple mutations.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO