What are the odds? Titans vs. Patriots

The Houston Texans will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 play. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Texans-Titans prediction and pick. There isn’t much to say about this Texans team. They are undeniably one of the least talented rosters in the NFL, a team that would be in contention for the first overall pick if they actually owned their 2022 first-round pick. The lone bright spot has been quarterback Tyrod Taylor, and even he has been mediocre at best. The Titans, on the other hand, look like one of the best teams in the NFL. A dominant win against the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 9 showed how good Tennessee really is, and they followed it up with another quality win against the New Orleans Saints. This is essentially another bye week for the Titans, but it’ll be interesting to see how it plays out nonetheless.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO