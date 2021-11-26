What are the odds? Titans vs. Patriots

What do you think is the one thing against the Titans that the Patriots will focus on shutting down? AJ Brown or the run game? - @ThePatriotsGuy. The first question is of course whether or not Brown will play after suffering a chest injury against the Texans. If he does, and early prognostications as of this writing are positive, there's no question that he'll need plenty of attention, but I don't think the Patriots defense needs to overextend themselves to take Brown away, the engine of the offense is still very much the rushing attack. Since Derrick Henry went down the Titans have played three games and just broke 100 yards (103) for the first time. Adrian Peterson (27 carries, 3.04 y/a), D'Onta Foreman (23 carries, 3.65 y/a) and Jeremy McNichols (11 carries, 2.82 y/a) have been the committee to replace Henry, but there's no easy way to replace a back who was averaging close to 30 carries per game and had a 4.3 yards-per-attempt average with 10 touchdowns.
