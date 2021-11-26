ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Will Cowboys Get Penalized for Postgame Fight vs. Raiders?

By Timm Hamm
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 4 days ago

FRISCO - For everyone watching the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday's NFL Thanksgiving Day extravaganza, there was an added "entertainment value'' that was found beyond the game.

In a game Dallas would lose, 36-33 in OT, the Cowboys trailed the Raiders coming out of halftime 17-13 and Las Vegas was forced to punt on its first possession.

During that punt play, Cowboys rookie Kelvin Joseph and Raiders third-year special-teams player Roderic Teamer were fighting through each other's blocks. That kick went out of bounds ending the play, but Joseph and Teamer continued after the whistle, beyond the out-of-bounds marker, beyond the sideline area, and almost right into the field-level luxury boxes.

Both players were ejected for the altercation.

But later ... In true Thanksgiving fashion, just as families fight for leftovers after the main meal, the Cowboys and Raiders weren't done after the final gun.

Could Kellen Leave Cowboys to Replace Bears' Nagy?

Kellen Moore has been named by the Sporting News as a potential candidate to replace embattled Bears coach Nagy.

3 hours ago

Tony Pollard Leaving Cowboys, Says ESPN - But There's a Problem

“Pollard should do well in free agency,” the AFC scout told ESPN. “He can be an 800-to-1,000-yard rusher for someone.”

4 hours ago

Locked On Cowboys: Breaking down the Thanksgiving loss to the Raiders

5 hours ago

Viewers saw a very physical game on both sides of the ball for both teams, and the mood on the field was no doubt tense after 28 penalties were called between the two teams.

It was then, after the game when players were still on the field, CBS television cameras saw Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill and Raiders offensive lineman John Simpson exchange something other than holiday pleasantries.

The two were bumping chests until Hill knocked Simpson's helmet off with a punch. That launched a fight almost directly on top of the Star at midfield.

No one knows what started the late fight, but it's clear emotions were high during the game, and that carried over after the final whistle.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, there won't be suspensions for the fine, but actions are being reviewed for a possible fine. ... and of course, what does this game need more than more penalties?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dulv1_0d7VScFL00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

In Week 11, two of the league’s premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, will face off in a marquee matchup. Ahead of this weekend’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arrow Stadium, Mahomes shared his thoughts regarding the QB on the other sideline. “I mean...
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

Shortly after the trade deadline passed on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a notable change to their quarterback room. They released veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. Peterman, a former fifth-round pick from Pitt, began his career with the Buffalo Bills. During his rookie season, he had 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
raidersbeat.com

Raiders Owner Mark Davis Has Four Huge Decisions Looming

It has been a disastrous two months for the Raiders, but the challenges for owner Mark Davis have just begun. Davis will essentially spend the next two months making more football decisions than some NFL are forced to make in a decade. Here are the potential jobs at stake in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#Nfl Network#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Sporting News#Bears#Espn#Afc#Cbs
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Devastating Cowboys Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has taken a major hit. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Thursday morning that star pass rusher Randy Gregory will be out for multiple weeks. Gregory, arguably the Cowboys’ best defensive player this season, suffered a calf strain at practice on Wednesday. He will reportedly...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
Denver Post

With his players, Broncos coach Vic Fangio addresses fatal car crash caused by former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III

Broncos coach Vic Fangio addressed his team before practice Thursday to talk about the car crash involving former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III. Ruggs, the Raiders’ first-round pick in 2020, was driving at 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level of twice Nevada’s legal limit His Corvette slammed into the rear of a car that caught fire at impact, killing a 23-year old woman and her dog.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 9

These NFL quarterbacks played badly enough in the early slate of Week 9 to just take a seat on the bench and think about their poor play. Week 9 of the NFL season got off to just about the craziest start that you could imagine. The Cowboys got blown out by the Broncos at home, the Bills lost to the Jaguars as neither team found the end zone, the Browns lambasted the Bengals after a drama-filled week in Cleveland, the Falcons upended the Saints, and the Giants topped the Raiders.
NFL
FanSided

Watch: Raiders’ DeSean Jackson forgets to run to the end zone, immediately fumbles

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson looked to have a touchdown reception. Instead, he ran backwards and fumbled the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Las Vegas Raiders, in need of wide receiver depth, gave DeSean Jackson a call and signed him to a deal for the remainder of the season. The veteran wide receiver requested a trade from the Los Angeles Rams, but was released after the deadline passed when they could not find a deal. Jackson made his debut for the team on Sunday night in a pivotal AFC West matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
Yardbarker

McConfusion: Cowboys Coach Can't Defend Foolish Dak Prescott Decision

Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. *Fine, I give up. (Spoiler alert: I never really give up.) I’ve questioned several of Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s zany gambles, but his most nonsensical ploy yet was allowing Dak Prescott to play in the final quarter of an at-the-time 30-0 blowout against the Broncos last Sunday.
NFL
raidersbeat.com

Still Searching For Wide Receivers, Raiders Added a 4.27 Speedster on Wednesday

In the wake of losing Henry Ruggs to charges that could amount to more than 50 years in jail, the Raiders were quick to add veteran speedster DeSean Jackson. The team also tried out four free agent wide receivers this week, including 27 year-old Jeff Badet. The Raiders announced on Wednesday that Badet has since been added to the practice squad.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021

Terrell Owens is considered one of the best football players and wide receivers of his era. However, he battled through a lot of controversies during his career despite his stellar play on the field. Right now, we will take a look at Terrell Owens’ net worth in 2021. Terrell Owens’...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Troy Aikman’s net worth in 2021

Troy Aikman is a Pro Football Hall of Famer who played for the Dallas Cowboys for 12 years. He is a three-time Super Bowl and is considered a Dallas Cowboy legend. For this article, we will take a look at Troy Aikman’s net worth in 2021. Troy Aikman’s Net Worth...
WEST COVINA, CA
New York Post

Rex Ryan rips Mike McCarthy over ‘horrendous’ Dak Prescott decision

Just because Dak Prescott had no qualms about playing in all four quarters of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos doesn’t mean everyone was thrilled with the move. During Monday’s installment of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Rex Ryan ripped Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy over his decision to keep Prescott in the game and potentially risk further injury for the 28-year-old quarterback, who had been sidelined a week prior over calf issues.
NFL
CowboyMaven

CowboyMaven

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CowboyMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy