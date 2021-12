State officials on Monday announced the allocation of more than $205 million in federal coronavirus funds to Wisconsin communities to help address pandemic-related needs. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said the funds, provided to the state through the American Rescue Plan Act’s State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program, have been directed to cities, towns and villages with populations of fewer than 50,000 residents. A total of 1,825 communities received funds, according to a statement.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO