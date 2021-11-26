ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idle Heroes codes (November 2021)

By Sumant Meena
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIHNOV2021 - Rewards:1000 Gems and 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls. autumn2021 - Rewards: 7 Heroic Summon Scrolls and 700 Gems. IH777 - Rewards: 50 Summon Scroll. (This code is for new players) Expired Codes:. IHOCT2021 - Rewards: 5 Heroic Summon Scrolls and 500 Gems. SUMMER - Rewards: Diamonds x500, Heroic...

