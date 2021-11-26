ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could holiday quarter be a strong one for Apple? Citi analyst weighs in

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Suva expects Apple sales to be up this quarter on a year-over-year basis. D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte agrees demand is very strong for Apple Inc. Shares of the American tech giant are down more than 2.0% on Friday. Shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) are down more than...

Disney stock at a 52-week low: buy the dip or sell the rip?

Josh Brown makes a bullish case for Disney on CNBC's "Halftime Report". Disney reported disappointing fourth-quarter results earlier this month. Shares of the media and entertainment firm are now at a 52-week low. Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) are trading at a 52-week low on Tuesday. While it...
MarketWatch

Apple stock sticks out as it jumps into record territory while the Dow and the rest of its components drop

Shares of Apple Inc. stuck out like a sore thumb Tuesday, as they rallied 2.0% toward a record close in afternoon trading, to be the only one of 30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components to be gaining ground. Meanwhile, the Dow tumbled 635 points, or 1.8%, and was now 5.3% below its Nov. 8 record close of 36,432.22. Apple's stock has run up 9.1% in November, the biggest monthly gain since it rallied 9.9% in June, and compared with the Dow's monthly decline of 3.7%. Apple's stock is the best Dow performer this month, and one of just five Dow stocks that have gained ground in November, with Home Depot Inc.'s stock second best with an 8.5% monthly gain. Meanwhile, Merck & Co. Inc.'s stock was the Dow's worst monthly performer with a 15.5% tumble.
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Tuesday, still outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) shed 1.79% to $330.59 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.90% to 4,567.00 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. Microsoft Corp. closed $19.08 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
MarketWatch

Dow's 170-point jump led by gains for IBM, Apple Inc. shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Monday morning with shares of IBM and Apple Inc. delivering the strongest returns for the price-weighted average. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 170 points, or 0.5%, higher, as shares of IBM (IBM) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) have contributed to the index's intraday rally. IBM's shares have risen $3.21 (2.8%) while those of Apple Inc. have climbed $2.98, or 1.9%, combining for a roughly 41-point boost for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Microsoft (MSFT) Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Home Depot (HD) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
invezz.com

Is Roku stock a buy as the Omicron variant increases demand for indoor services?

Roku shares on Monday declined by nearly 3% despite an upbeat mood towards streaming services. Analysts are upping their expectations on streaming service stocks in anticipation of new subscribers. Roku has also partnered with Walmart for the budget-priced $15 Roku LE Player. On Monday, Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares edged lower...
invezz.com

Amazon stock prediction amid strong holiday sales forecast

Amazon shares on Monday gained more than 2% amid the upbeat holiday sales forecast. Analysts expect Cyber Monday sales to follow a similar pattern to Black Friday, by posting Y/Y growth. Amazon’s holiday season quarter sales could rise significantly boosting the stock price. On Monday Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares gained...
invezz.com

Is Marathon Digital sell-off overblown amid the decline in crypto prices?

D.A Davidson analysts Christopher Brendler said mining stocks sell-off is overblown. The analysts said the 2-week pullback had opened an exciting opportunity to buy. Brendler notes that MARA’s fundamentals along with other crypto miners remain solid. On Monday, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares surged more than 4% after D.A....
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) advanced 2.35% to $2,910.61 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.32% to 4,655.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $108.72 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
MarketWatch

Dow's nearly 200-point jump highlighted by gains for shares of Salesforce.com Inc., IBM

Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and IBM are trading higher Monday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow (DJIA) is trading 193 points (0.6%) higher, as shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and IBM (IBM) have contributed about a quarter of the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares are up $10.09 (3.6%) while those of IBM have gained $2.96, or 2.6%, combining for a roughly 86-point boost for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Microsoft (MSFT) Apple Inc. (AAPL) and UnitedHealth (UNH) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
invezz.com

Omicron is not a threat for the retail sector in the short-term

Former Walmart CEO does expect Omicron to threaten retail in the short run. BMO's Siegel says the retail sector has been divided into winners and losers. Both experts discussed new COVID variant versus retail on CNBC's "Closing Bell". Investors are responding rather strongly to reports of a new COVID variant...
invezz.com

This analyst thinks Uber’s multiple could double from here

Mark Mahaney makes a bullish case for Uber on CNBC's "TechCheck". The stock that's down 20% this year is one of his top picks for Q4. Mahaney also sees Meta Platforms as attractive at current valuation. Ride sharing still has another 40% to go before it recovers completely to the...
invezz.com

Jim Cramer on the new COVID variant

According to Cramer, the market sell-off that happened on Friday isn’t an opportunity to buy. He claims that you should wait and profit on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 800 points because of new Covid-19 variant concerns. According to Jim Cramer from CNBC, the sharp stock decline...
invezz.com

Pinduoduo down 20% after announcing unaudited Q3 Financials for 2021

The company recorded total revenues of $3.337 million, representing a 51% increase. Registered 741.5 million monthly active users representing a 15% increase. Recorded an operating profit of $332 million. Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) is the biggest interactive and agriculture commerce platform in China and went down 20% after it announced...
invezz.com

Is it safe to buy Anavex shares after matching earnings expectations?

Anavex Life Sciences shares on Wednesday surged 5.68% after releasing its annual results. The company announced its FY2021 results before markets opened, matching earnings expectations. Cash and cash equivalents increased by $122.9 million to $152.1 million. On Wednesday, Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares rallied 5.68% after reporting its most...
Shore News Network

Dell’s quarterly profit more than quadruples on strong PC demand

(Reuters) – Laptop maker Dell Technologies Inc said on Tuesday profit surged more than four-fold in the third quarter, as demand for its personal computers and servers was boosted by businesses increasingly adopting hybrid work models. With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting in-person activity across many industries, millions of consumers have...
