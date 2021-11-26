ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool plans to become UK’s ‘Hollywood of the North’ with new studio scheme

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool City Council is plotting a major redevelopment of one of the city’s vacant buildings that could see it turned into one of the UK’s biggest TV and film complexes. The Littlewoods Studios scheme could create almost 4,000 jobs, transforming Liverpool into one of Europe’s top TV and film hubs as...

ViacomCBS International Studios partners with emerging talent in the UK

CONTENT LONDON: ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) has struck five first-look deals with emerging talent from the UK covering the media giant’s channels and platforms, including Paramount+. The first round of deals are part of an ongoing initiative by VIS intended to provide meaningful opportunities for diverse creators. As a part...
BUSINESS
Variety

Plans for $93 Million Littlewoods Studios in Liverpool Moving Forward

The long-gestating plans for a major studio development in the Northwestern English city of Liverpool are finally going ahead. The £70 million ($93.1 million) redevelopment of the iconic Littlewoods building, which would include major studios, creative office space and new media facilities, has been in discussions since 2018. A report requesting permission for the scheme is going to the Liverpool Council’s cabinet on Dec. 3. If approved, the scheme could create almost 4,000 jobs, transforming Liverpool into one of Europe’s premier TV and Film hub and enhance the city’s reputation beyond being the home of The Beatles. The scheme already has...
LIVERPOOL F.C.
The Independent

England only UK nation not to encourage working from home

It is safe for people in England to go into the office, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said, as people in other UK nations were urged to work from home to curb the spread of the new coronavirus variant.Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday reminded people to “work from home if possible”, as six cases were confirmed there. The advice is the same in Northern Ireland.In Wales, working from home is encouraged under current guidance.On Monday the PM’s spokesman said it was up to employers to decide on the “right balance” for them, when it came to whether staff worked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
c21media.net

Sky renews local version of E! comic dating format Dating No Filter for UK

Sky in the UK has recommissioned the local version of E!’s Dating No Filter format for a second season and Christmas special. Originally produced by Lime Pictures and All3Media America for the pop culture-focused US cablenet in 2018, the UK adaptation is produced by Monkey, which is part of Universal International Studios. NBCUniversal Formats handles international rights to the format.
TV SERIES
BBC

Lidl to become UK's highest-paying supermarket

Lidl has announced pay rises from March next year, which it says will make it the UK's highest-paying supermarket. It will increase its minimum pay for employees outside London to £10.10 an hour, with rates of up to £11.40 for more experienced workers. Higher rates will apply in the capital,...
RETAIL
c21media.net

BBC Studios, Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife prep thriller under new development pact

BBC Studios Drama Productions has struck a development partnership with Mo Abudu, founder and CEO of Nigerian entertainment company EbonyLife Media. Under the deal, which was brokered by US talent agency Creative Artists Agency, BBC Studios Drama Productions and EbonyLife Media will develop a new action-adventure series called Reclaim. The...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Scotland rugby international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced.The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”.A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died.“The thoughts of all our people and players go out to Siobhan’s family and many team-mates at Stirling County and Scotland at this incredibly difficult time.“Specialist Scottish Rugby employees are now providing ongoing support to those most closely affected.”A statement from Stirling added: “It’s with a heavy...
WORLD
digitalspy.com

AEW star announces she is leaving the company

AEW wrestler Big Swole has announced she's leaving the company after deciding not to renew her contract. Swole made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday (November 30), saying that she and AEW CEO Tony Khan had come to a mutual agreement. In her statement, Swole (real name Aerial Hull) said:...
WWE
The Guardian

‘Completely unacceptable’: IGA supermarket under fire for sign racially profiling African customers

A supermarket in Melbourne’s western suburbs has apologised over a sign on its register that told staff to get help when African people entered the store. The ABC reports the sign at the IGA in Sunshine West had been taped to the register for three years, and it said: “If an African customer comes to the bottle shop presses [sic] the button for assistance immediately! Minimum 2 staffs [sic] in front while we serve Africans.”
WORLD
The Independent

Up to 6,000 staff beginning three-day strike at 10 Scottish universities

Up to 6,000 staff at 10 Scottish universities are starting a three-day strike.Members of the University and College Union (UCU) Scotland voted to strike from Wednesday to Friday in a dispute about falling pay, pension cuts and “worsening working conditions”.The staff, on picket lines outside main university entrances, join colleagues at 58 universities across the UK taking similar action.Last month UCU members at the 10 Scottish institutions backed a strike in two separate ballots, one about pension cuts and one about pay.The only time vice chancellors and principals seem to listen is when staff take action, and those leading our...
COLLEGES
c21media.net

Screen Manchester assembles free database of local production crew, facilities

Northern England production support body Screen Manchester is building a crew and facilities database for local talent. International and UK-based broadcasters, streaming services and independent producers will be able to use the free service to hire experienced and local crew, as well as source facilities across Manchester and the wider regions, according to Screen Manchester.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon says all nine recorded cases of Omicron variant linked to same event

All nine cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus can be traced back to a single event on November 20, Nicola Sturgeon said. The Scottish first minister also said that any possible links between the new cases of the Omicron variant and the Cop26 summit are being investigated, but the timing means it is “improbable”.
WORLD
The Independent

Sky internet down: Broadband issues hit London and elsewhere as users unable to get online

Sky internet has stopped working, with users unable to get online.Engineers were aware of the issue and working to fix it, Sky said on its website.It also confirmed that the problems were affecting phone calls, as well as internet connections.“You might not be able to get online or make/receive phone calls due to a problem in your local area,” it said in an update.“We’re working on fixing the problem and we’ll provide an update on this page once we’ve discovered what is causing the fault. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”In a statement, a Sky spokesperson apologised once again and said the problems were hitting customers in East London.“We are investigating an issue with Sky Broadband and Talk affecting some customers in East London,” it said. “We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing.” Read More Crypto market surges as bitcoin price stabilises – follow liveTesla whistle mocking whistleblowers sells out within hoursRussia and China attack US satellites with lasers ‘every day’ says general
TECHNOLOGY
ARTnews

Emerging Artist Records Fall in $58 M. Phillips and Poly Joint Evening Sale in Hong Kong

On Tuesday night in Hong Kong, Phillips held a modern and contemporary art sale that brought in a hammer total of HKD 370.4 million ($47.5 million) and a grand total, with premiums, of HKD 454.6 ($58.2 million). Staged in collaboration with the Chinese auction house Poly, it well exceeded its pre-sale low estimate of HKD 294.6 million ($37.8 million), which is calculated without the buyer’s premiums included. The sale saw 50 of the 52 works on offer sell, with six lots withdrawn before the start of the sale. The result is on par with the first Phillips-Poly evening sale, which made...
WORLD
c21media.net

StarzPlay discovers more Men in Kilts

NEWS BRIEF: Lionsgate-owned US streamer Starzplay has ordered a second season of travel documentary series Men In Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam & Graham, to be filmed in New Zealand. The show will be produced by California’s Boardwalk Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television. Featuring Outlander star Sam Heughan...
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Tune in to C21FM to hear from Mark Fennessy, Anni Fernandez and Claire Mundell

Today we hear from former Endemol Shine Australia co-CEO Mark Fennessy, ex-Yellow Bird CEO Anni Fernandez and Synchronicity Films MD and creative director Claire Mundell live and in-person at Content London 2021. Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE. C21’s Content London is back as a real-life, physical event, with...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Asian Academy Creative Awards Return to Virtual Studio

The Asian Academy Creative Awards will return to a pioneering virtual studio later this week as the twin prize ceremonies remain virtual for a second year, due to ongoing COVID concerns and complex travel regulations in the region. “It was fantastic that ceremonies like the International Emmy’s could be a physical event, but our part of the world isn’t quite there yet” said AAA president, Michael McKay, from Singapore. “It remains a different situation in Asia right now.” The Grand Awards will present 20 categories of prize on Thursday (Dec. 2, 2021) and a further 18 at the Gala Awards on Friday....
ENTERTAINMENT
c21media.net

Amazon Prime Video picks up EO Media scripted

NEWS BRIEF: Global SVoD service Amazon Prime Video has licensed seven dramas from Latin American distributor EO Media, founded by Ezequiel Olzanski, to air in Lat Am and the Caribbean. The shows are Manual de Supervivencia (Survival Guide, 8×25’), Adulting (8×25’), Lucky Day (4×45’), The Last Hour (13×48’), Perfidy (8×30’),...
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Banijay’s Terence Films options Radio-Canada drama format Aprés

Banijay-owned production company Terence Films has optioned the rights to the French-Canadian drama series Aprés (After), produced originally by Montreal’s Duo Productions for CBC & Radio-Canada. The deal, announced by CBC & Radio-Canada Distribution, will see Paris-based Terence adapt the project for the French and international markets. The 6×60’ series,...
TV SERIES

