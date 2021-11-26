ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

December 2021 Video Game Releases to Keep an Eye On

By Shelby Royal
thenerdstash.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 is coming to a close, but there is no shortage of awesome game releases. As tempting as it is to look toward 2022 releases like Horizon: Forbidden West or Elden Ring, don’t overlook these exciting titles. Here are some December 2021 video game releases to check out!. December...

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

The PlayStation 5 will be available, once again, at Walmart starting at 3PM ET

Walmart is hosting yet another restock event for the PlayStation 5. The latest one is happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The retailer has seemingly alternated between offering consoles exclusively to those paying for its Walmart Plus plan and others that are a free-for-all for regular customers, comparatively speaking. Today’s restock fits in the latter category, so you can head over to Walmart’s site to get either the $499.99 PlayStation 5 console that has a Blu-ray disc drive or the $399.99 Digital Edition that omits the disk drive.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Alien Isolation: The action-adventure game is set to release globally this December

Feral Interactive announced today that Alien: Isolation will release for iOS and Android on December 16th, 2021. Alien: Isolation on mobile offers a mesmeric action–adventure on a damaged labyrinthine space station, lightyears from Earth. This is the complete survival horror experience brought to mobile without compromise. Enjoy a mesmeric action-adventure...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

After The Fall, The Co-Op PSVR From Vertigo Games Has A December Release Date

After The Fall is a new PSVR co-op action game from developer Vertigo Games, and it now has a release date for December 9, 2021. The news was announced by the developer through a press release which also detailed the post launch plans for the game, starting with the Frontrunner Season. The news of the release also came with a brand new gameplay trailer, showcasing the intense zombie killing VR action you can expect.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Xbox Series X#Android#Endwalker Coming#Mmo#The Nintendo Switch#Wytchwood Coming#Xbox One Switch
Road to VR

Air Guitar Rhythm Game ‘Unplugged’ to Release on PC VR for Index Controllers in December

Unplugged brought its Rock Band-style gameplay to Quest back in October thanks to the standalone headset’s optical finger-tracking, letting you essentially play ‘air guitar’ instead of using a plastic peripheral. Now developer Anotherway announced the game is heading to PC VR headsets next month, and that it will only work with Valve Index controllers.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

PlayStation Plus December Video games Embrace Godfall, Mortal Shell – Rumor

Godfall, Mortal Shell, and Lego DC Tremendous Villains would be the three PlayStation Plus video games for December, in accordance with rumors. The three video games have been revealed on Dealabs by consumer billbil-kun, who revealed PlayStation Plus accurately in October and November. In line with the leaker, Mortal Shell could also be changed with different titles in choose territories.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Minecraft: What Does Smite Do?

Enchantments in Minecraft are helpful for various activities. They help you break blocks faster, improve your tool durability, and even help you turn water into ice. Additionally, there are numerous weapon enchantments that help you deal increased damage to enemies. One example is smite, which deals increased damage to undead monsters. By the end of this guide, you will learn everything you need to know about the smite enchantment and what it does in Minecraft.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
PlayStation
thenerdstash.com

Why Video Game Adaptations Are So Consistently Inadequate

Like a handful of you reading this article, I recently watched Netflix and Riot Games’ collaborative project Arcane. For those unaware, Arcane tells an original story, focusing on two of League of Legends’ champions, Vi and Jinx. Oh, and there’s a handful of others such as Caitlyn, Jayce, Viktor, and more. My expectations were that of cautious optimism, as so many video game adaptations like it fail to satisfy the tight rope of new and veteran fans of the source material. And yet, after watching the first act, I was immediately enthralled by its world and characters. Its ability to exist in a rich, pre-established world, while fleshing it out with strong and meaningful characters across the board, quickly made it one of my favorite shows I’ve seen in a while. Looking anywhere online tells you quickly that I’m not the only one.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Monster Hunter Rise Update 3.6.1 Patch Notes

Monster Hunter Rise has today launched its 3.6.1 update, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. Today’s patch is rather tiny, clocking in at just one-tenth of a GB. With that being said, there are a few things worth mentioning. First of all, you can access a new event quest every week now, so those wanting more out of Monster Hunter Rise have plenty to look forward to. You can also enjoy a new Gyro Correction function, for the handful of you who enjoy that feature on your Switch console. There’s plenty more in terms of bug fixes though, so let’s waste no more time. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with update 3.6.1 for Monster Hunter Rise!
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl: Where to Find Ralts

Thanks to one of its last evolutions, Gardevoir, Ralts is considered to be one of the most popular Pokemon in the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl community. Once it hits level 20, it will first evolve into Kirlia, and starting at level 30 it will turn exclusively into Gardevoir if it’s a female. While if it’s a male you can choose to turn it into Gallade using a Dawn Stone, especially if its stats favor Attack more than Special Attack. Both are pretty strong Psychic-type Pokemon to add to your party.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Epic Games Store Giving Away Dead by Daylight Free Next Week

Another week, another batch of Epic Games Store free games. But, the real treat comes to the fore if we peer ahead to next week: Epic is giving away for free asymmetric survival horror game Dead by Daylight gratis from December 2nd. Before then, both theHunter: Call of the Wild...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Battlefield 2042 Update 2 Patch Notes

Battlefield 2042 is set to launch update 2 tomorrow on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes coming with this patch. To say that Battlefield 2042 has had a rocky start to its launch cycle would be an understatement. There’s been a heap of technical issues with the game, alongside fans being upset with the game’s lack of features other entries graciously introduced. While it’s quite frustrating that these features are absent, it seems that DICE and EA are at least somewhat wanting to fix its rough start. How well this and future updates go will need to be seen to be fully appreciated though. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Battlefield 2042 in update 2!
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Rated By ESRB For PC And PS5

Uncharted has long since been one of the most anticipated series to come to PC. While the action-adventure genre has long since been upheld by the Tomb Raider series in recent memory, Sony is finally relenting in bringing some great games to PC. After the successful launches of both Horizon Zero Dawn and the soon-to-be-released God of War, Sony is investing in the potential of a wider consumer audience. With their September State of Play, Sony discussed their plans to bring Uncharted to PS5 and PC. Now, it seems that a clearer release date may be unveiled very soon. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has been officially rated by the ESRB for PC and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

The 2021 Steam Autumn Sale is Now Live

Steam sales are arguably the pinnacle of PC gaming, thanks in small part to Steam holding the vast majority of the PC gaming market. Whether it be the infamous Winter and Summer sales, or the side sales sprinkled throughout the year, the time to get great games for cheap is these sales. The lull between both the Summer and Winter sales are generally low-key though, so those wanting games in between have to wait a while. If you’ve been itching to grab some cheap games, then now’s your chance! Steam has just launched its 2021 version of its Autumn Sale, offering plenty of games for you to snag at super low prices!
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Minecraft: How to Make a Compass

One of the most enjoyable parts of Minecraft is exploring massive worlds and discovering new biomes, structures, enemies and items. Sometimes though, you may want to revisit the first area you spawned in, especially if you built a house and ventured out a few thousand blocks. If you don’t remember the direction of your world spawn, lodestones or any nearby landmarks, a compass can help you find them. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to make a compass in Minecraft.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Top PS5 Holiday Gifts For 2021

With Black Friday starting and Christmas just around the corner, the PS5 is sure to be one of the hot gifts of the 2021 holiday season. Assuming you can actually find one anyway! For those who already have one or whose loved ones already have one, let’s take a look at some of the best PS5 holiday gifts for 2021.
RETAIL
thenerdstash.com

‘Pokémon Go’ Event ‘Hoopa Unbound’ Begins Today

According to Comicbook, Pokémon Go’s ‘Season of Mischief’ will be coming to an end soon, but before it ends they will be offering Pokémon trainers an opportunity to unlock Hoopa’s ultimate form, Hoopa Unbound. This Pokémon Go event ties in nicely with their three-month run exploring the ins and outs of Hoopa, the Psychic/Ghost-type Mythical Pokémon.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Marvel MMO in Development By Dimensional Ink Studios

Dimensional Ink Studios, the developer of DC Universe Online, is working on a “Marvel IP based MMO game”, according to an investor report. The new AAA MMO game utilizing the Marvel Universe will be spearheaded by the Dimensional Ink Studio’s CEO Jack Emmert. Emmert’s impressive resume includes titles like DC Universe Online, Marvel Universe Online (which was scrapped before its release but succeeded by Marvel Heroes), and City of Heroes/Villains.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Valve Rumors Swirl; Half-Life 3 Might Be in Development

Here we go once again…Comicbook is reporting today that the long-awaited, and I mean long-awaited, Half-Life 3 might actually be in development at Valve Corporation. These Valve rumors come from a source that has been deemed a well-regarded Valve insider by the name of Tyler McVicker who was quoted as saying, “There is a very minor group working on Half-Life 3, at the time of this recording.” Possibly another example of the boy who cried Gordon Freeman.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy