December 2021 Video Game Releases to Keep an Eye On

Like a handful of you reading this article, I recently watched Netflix and Riot Games’ collaborative project Arcane. For those unaware, Arcane tells an original story, focusing on two of League of Legends’ champions, Vi and Jinx. Oh, and there’s a handful of others such as Caitlyn, Jayce, Viktor, and more. My expectations were that of cautious optimism, as so many video game adaptations like it fail to satisfy the tight rope of new and veteran fans of the source material. And yet, after watching the first act, I was immediately enthralled by its world and characters. Its ability to exist in a rich, pre-established world, while fleshing it out with strong and meaningful characters across the board, quickly made it one of my favorite shows I’ve seen in a while. Looking anywhere online tells you quickly that I’m not the only one.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO