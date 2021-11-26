ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Orange Studio, OCS, White Lion team on eco-disaster sci-fi drama Fahrenheit

By Clive Whittingham
c21media.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench channels group OCS, Mediawan-owned White Lion Films and Orange Studio are pairing on a new sci-fi drama series. Fahrenheit has been created by Guillaume Lemans, Magali Rossitto and Mathieu Delozier and highlights realities of potential eco-disasters that loom ahead. The 8×40’...

www.c21media.net

Comments / 0

Related
First Showing

Riz Ahmed Goes On the Run in Full Trailer for Sci-Fi Film 'Encounter'

"I'm heading out on another secret mission." Amazon has debuted the full-length official trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller called Encounter, the second feature film directed by the award-winning British filmmaker Michael Pearce after he made Beast previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the Toronto and London Film Festivals. A decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from an "unhuman" extraterrestrial threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind. Encounter stars Riz Ahmed in the lead role, with Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan, and Aditya Geddada. I wish this film was better, as there's strong potential with Ahmed and the concept, but it doesn't amount to much. Forgettable sci-fi. Even this trailer is not that great, not much to work with.
MOVIES
Collider

Exclusive 'Last Words' Trailer Reveals Stellan Skarsgård & Nick Nolte's Sci-Fi Drama About the Power of Art

Gravitas Ventures has released the trailer for Last Words, and Collider can exclusively premiere the first look at the sci-fi drama film that is set to premiere in mid-December. Set in the year 2085, the story follows a young man who embarks on a long journey to find human communities after most of the population gets destroyed by a massive event.
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

From Trailer Previews the Sci-Fi Horror Series

EPIX has released the first full-length trailer for their contemporary sci-fi horror series From, premiering on February 20, 2022. You can watch the trailer using the player below!. Created and executive produced by John Griffin (Crater), directed and executive produced by Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones, Mr. Mercedes), and...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi#Dna#Eco#Orange Studio#French#Mediawan#White Lion Films#The 8 40#Ocs Max#Ocs City#Orange Canal
c21media.net

S4C, Channel 4, Sundance Now pair on psychological dual-language thriller

Hinterland broadcaster S4C has commissioned another dual Welsh and English language drama, this time in partnership with Channel 4 and Sundance Now. The Light in the Hall/Y Golau will be produced by indies Duchess Street Productions and Triongl in association with APC Studios. In deals brokered by APC Studios, which...
TV SERIES
First Showing

First Teaser for Korean Sci-Fi Series 'The Silent Sea' Set on the Moon

"What do you think you'll find in here?" Netflix has revealed the first teaser trailer for a mysterious new Korean sci-fi series titled The Silent Sea, arriving on Netflix in December. Not too long! Set in the future, when the planet suffers from a lack of water & food caused by desertification. Yoon Jae is a soldier for the space agency. He is selected for a team to travel to the moon. Their mission is to find a mysterious sample from an abandoned research station. During a perilous 24-hour mission on the moon, they try to retrieve samples from a research facility steeped in classified secrets. But one by one, they start to end up dead… "A suspenseful sci-fi mystery set on a lunar base." The title is a reference to the real Sea of Tranquility, which is 544 miles in diameter, and is also where Apollo 11 first landed in 1969. This stars Bae Doona (best known as Sonmi-451 in Cloud Atlas), Gong Yoo, Lee Joon, Kim Sun-young, Lee Mu-saeng, and Lee Sung-wook. There's a few "I wonder what she is looking at?!" shots. I definitely want to find out what's going on.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'The Silent Sea' Trailer Promises a Thrilling Korean Sci-Fi Series on Netflix

Netflix has just released a trailer and promotional images for the new series The Silent Sea, which will begin streaming at the end of December. The new trailer gives us a glimpse into a bone-chilling thriller set in the depths of space and centers on a group of astronauts who seek to retrieve samples from an abandoned lunar base.
TV SERIES
Variety

Autour de Minuit, FKLG, Canal Plus Co-Produce Animated Series ‘Freaked Out’ (EXCLUSIVE)

France’s Autour de Minuit, FKLG and Canal Plus are teaming to co-produce Théo Grosjean’s “Freaked Out” (“Flippé”), an animated series for adults whose first season was presented – and received an upbeat reception – at September’s Toulouse’s Cartoon Forum. The producers are currently in talks to greenlight a second season. The two-minute episode comedy series adapts “The World’s Most Anxious Man,” Grosjean’s autobiographical graphic novel, which revolves around a man’s everyday modern life: Subways, carpooling, parties, taking the plane. Everything sparks a panic attack in his over active mind, which is capable of imagining the worst scenarios for all kinds of situations. “We...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Movies
c21media.net

Banijay’s Terence Films options Radio-Canada drama format Aprés

Banijay-owned production company Terence Films has optioned the rights to the French-Canadian drama series Aprés (After), produced originally by Montreal’s Duo Productions for CBC & Radio-Canada. The deal, announced by CBC & Radio-Canada Distribution, will see Paris-based Terence adapt the project for the French and international markets. The 6×60’ series,...
TV SERIES
Variety

Riz Ahmed, Lulu Wang to Produce Comedy Series ‘Son of Good Fortune’ at Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

Riz Ahmed’s Left Handed Films and Lulu Wang’s Local Time are partnering to develop the comedy series “The Son of Good Fortune” at Amazon, Variety has learned exclusively. Based on the novel of the same name by Lysley Tenorio, the series is about an undocumented Filipino teenager in the Bay area navigating a tumultuous relationship with his former B-movie action star mother, falling in love for the first time, and working out how to pay back a massive debt before his whole life crumbles. Andrew Lopez will adapt the book for the screen and serve as an executive producer. Ahmed will executive...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Disney’s Leonardo Aranguibel Talks Star Plus, Post-Pandemic OTT Predictions

Leonardo Aranguibel, VP of productions & development for The Walt Disney Company LatAm, joined moderator Nicolás Smirnoff, director of Prensario International, on Tuesday afternoon to discuss OTT platforms, Disney’s Star Plus, and the predicted future of original Latin American content. The conversation formed part of Ventana Sur’s virtual industry panel series. OTT services, like Disney Plus, broaden content accessibility, allowing for vast consumer freedom. They’ve been crucial in the distribution of global content during the pandemic. As viewers stray further from traditional cable outlets, the OTT model has adapted to modern markets, largely consisting of consumers who relish the freedom and range...
TV SERIES
CNET

All 18 fantasy and sci-fi TV series Netflix is releasing in 2022

Netflix has given us some of the best sci-fi and fantasy titles over the years. From Stranger Things to The Haunting anthology to The Umbrella Academy, Netflix is working with classy filmmakers to create gorge-worthy content. It's also given us bizarre horror The Woman in the Window, flimsy misstep The...
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Pulse Films preps novel Underbelly

NEWS BRIEF: Vice-backed UK prodco Pulse Films has secured the rights to novel Underbelly by husband-and-wife team Anna Whitehouse and Matt Farquharson. Whitehouse and Farquharson will also adapt their debut book for the screen, after a deal was brokered by Pulse commercial director Tim O’Shea and Luke Speed on behalf of Cathryn Summerhayes of agents the Curtis Brown Group.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
First Showing

Eugene Simon Can Sense Others in Sci-Fi Mystery 'Sensation' Trailer

"I will teach you the most amazing things." Vertical Ent. has released the official trailer for Sensation, a sci-fi mystery thriller from filmmaker Martin Grof arriving right at the end of this year. Haven't heard much about this, another intriguing indie sci-fi that seems to be tearing off more than it can chew. When a lowly postman is inducted into a top-secret superhuman DNA program at a research facility, it's revealed that he'll be able to receive, control + send data based on the senses of others. As his training unfolds, strange and unsettling occurrences begin as he's placed in bizarre scenarios that make him question his reality. Eugene Simon and Emily Wyatt star, with Jennifer Martin and Alastair G. Cumming. From this trailer, it seems like a remix of Inception plus X-Men. Always with a nefarious businessman trying to keep it a secret.
MOVIES
c21media.net

Netflix comedy duo, ITV insurrection doc among big winners at Rose d’Or Awards

Global streaming giant Netflix completed a comedy double at the 60th annual Rose d’Or Awards tonight, while UK commercial broadcaster ITV won three prizes for unscripted. Netflix’s musical special Bo Burnham: Inside was named Best Comedy, while France Télévisions and Netflix’s series Call My Agent, made by Mon Voisin Productions and Mother Productions, won in the Best Comedy Drama and Sitcom category.
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Channel 5, Studio Leo revive Cash in the Attic

NEWS BRIEF: ViacomCBS-owned Channel 5 in the UK has ordered a 40-episode reboot of auction format Cash in The Attic to air in 2022. The format, which previously ran between 2002 and 2012 on BBC One, will be reworked by Argonon’s new factual indie Studio Leo, run by Claire Collinson-Jones (Rich House Poor House), and will be hosted by Jules Hudson and Chris Kamara.
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Studio21 backs next-gen drama writers with Script Competition at Content London

CONTENT LONDON: Studio21, the C21-backed development producer will host the final of its annual script competition at Content London today, aiming to discover, develop and connect the best new writers with the global business. Now in its eight year, the Studio21 Drama Series Script Competition will pay out a £10,000...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy