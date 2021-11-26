Orange Studio, OCS, White Lion team on eco-disaster sci-fi drama Fahrenheit

"What do you think you'll find in here?" Netflix has revealed the first teaser trailer for a mysterious new Korean sci-fi series titled The Silent Sea, arriving on Netflix in December. Not too long! Set in the future, when the planet suffers from a lack of water & food caused by desertification. Yoon Jae is a soldier for the space agency. He is selected for a team to travel to the moon. Their mission is to find a mysterious sample from an abandoned research station. During a perilous 24-hour mission on the moon, they try to retrieve samples from a research facility steeped in classified secrets. But one by one, they start to end up dead… "A suspenseful sci-fi mystery set on a lunar base." The title is a reference to the real Sea of Tranquility, which is 544 miles in diameter, and is also where Apollo 11 first landed in 1969. This stars Bae Doona (best known as Sonmi-451 in Cloud Atlas), Gong Yoo, Lee Joon, Kim Sun-young, Lee Mu-saeng, and Lee Sung-wook. There's a few "I wonder what she is looking at?!" shots. I definitely want to find out what's going on.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO