ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Eppler: Mets 'engaged in a ton of starting pitching' talks

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37PFZ2_0d7VKTy000
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Billy Eppler has only formally been the Mets’ general manager a bit more than a week, but he’s jumped right into the mix and is working to bolster the team’s starting staff. Eppler said in an appearance on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM this week that he’s “engaged in a ton of starting pitching right now” (Twitter link, with audio).

A spotlight was shined on the Mets’ interest in the rotation market this week when owner Steve Cohen voiced frustration with Steven Matz’s representatives after the lefty spurned his former Mets club to sign a four-year deal with the Cardinals. The Mets also attended Justin Verlander’s showcase earlier this offseason, though he has since re-signed with the Astros.

Starting pitching is an obvious need for the Mets, who’ve already watched Noah Syndergaard reject their qualifying offer for a slightly larger guarantee with the Angels. The Mets also don’t know whether free agent Marcus Stroman will return, and they’ve already announced that Carlos Carrasco underwent surgery to remove bone fragments from his pitching elbow. The current timeline has Carrasco returning early in Spring Training, but that issue, combined with David Peterson’s late-July foot surgery and the forearm issue that ended Jacob deGrom’s season in early July, only serves to further muddy the outlook.

The Mets are reportedly loath to sign a free agent who’d require them to surrender a draft pick, as doing so would mean forfeiting their second-highest pick — in this instance, the No. 14 overall selection in the draft. New York also has the No. 11 pick as compensation for not signing top pick Kumar Rocker in the 2021 draft. That might take Robbie Ray off the table, but he’s the lone remaining free agent starting pitcher tied to draft compensation. (The New York Post’s Mike Puma argued this week that even that steep penalty shouldn’t necessarily dissuade the Mets from pursuing Ray.) The remainder of free agents, including Stroman, Kevin Gausman, Jon Gray and Carlos Rodon, among others, can be signed absent of draft-pick considerations.

The trade market, of course, presents myriad other opportunities. One interesting note raised by Eppler — speaking more generally and not specifically with regard to the rotation — was the Mets’ ability and openness to take on a bad contract as a means of effectively purchasing a prospect from another club. Eppler was the Angels’ general manager when they traded 2019 first-round pick Will Wilson to the Giants in order to shed the remainder of Zack Cozart’s contract while dealing with payroll limitations from his prior ownership. Now, Eppler suggests he could be on the opposite side of such a transaction.

“There are avenues to go grab contracts elsewhere and tie prospects to them,” said Eppler. “Some teams are still doing that — most teams are not — but I think the openness and willingness to be able to say, ’We’re going to spend a lot on this player, the contract might be a touch underwater, but we’re going to get this prospect back.’ Exploring those, and trying to push those through a little more — there’s an openness to do that here.”

There are various permutations of that arrangement. The Wilson/Cozart deal, in its simplest form, came down to the Giants effectively purchasing a prospect from the Eppler’s Angels. However, it’s also fairly common for teams to take on an underwater contract when acquiring a more desirable player, providing some salary relief in exchange for surrendering less in terms of prospect capital.

For instance, if the Mets were to make a strong push for one of the Athletics’ available starters (e.g. Frankie Montas, Sean Manaea, Chris Bassitt), offering to take on the remaining $8.25MM owed to outfielder Stephen Piscotty could persuade the A’s to settle for a lesser return. To be clear, that’s just one example — and there’s no indication the A’s are open to that specific scenario. But, that type of arrangement is another in which Eppler could leverage the Mets’ financial might in trade talks.

Whichever route the Mets ultimately take, some kind of upgrade seems inevitable. Their current rotation projects to include deGrom, Carrasco, Taijuan Walker, Tylor Megill and Peterson. It’s not at all a poor quintet if all are healthy, but for a big-market club with postseason aspirations, an additional veteran (or two) to add some dependable innings behind deGrom is a logical pursuit.

Comments / 1

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets, Max Scherzer agree to record-setting three-year, $130M deal

The Mets and three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer finalized a three-year contract worth $130M. Scherzer can opt out of the contract after the 2023 season, reports ESPN’s Jeff Passan. There’s also a full no-trade clause in the pact, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The $130M guarantee will be distributed at an even $43.333M in each year of the deal, Sherman adds.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Zack Cozart
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Stephen Piscotty
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Billy Eppler
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Sean Manaea
Sports Illustrated

Report: Mets Finalizing Agreement To Make Billy Eppler Next GM

The search is finally over. The Mets are finalizing an agreement to make Billy Eppler their next general manager, per MLB Insider Jon Heyman. Eppler has decided to leave his new role as a partner in the baseball division of WME agency to join the Mets' front office. According to...
MLB
ClutchPoints

New Mets GM Billy Eppler looking to make pitching splash

The New York Mets announced the hiring of new general manager Billy Eppler last week. Mets owner Steve Cohen made a splash when he gave the newly-hired Eppler the ok to spend big in free agency. Well, Eppler is reportedly looking to make a splash of his own and is eyeing one particular position.
MLB
New York Post

Mets managerial candidates include Billy Eppler’s former Angels recommendation

Brad Ausmus was the only manager Billy Eppler ever hired in his five seasons as the Angels general manager. He inherited Mike Scioscia, who served three years under Eppler. Ausmus succeeded Scioscia on a three-year contract, but was fired against Eppler’s wishes following a brutal 2019 season in which the Angels lost their most games in two decades and starter Tyler Skaggs died in July with revelations afterward that he was provided opioids by a team employee.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Mlb Network Radio#Cardinals#Astros#Angels#Spring Training#The New York Post
New York Post

Mets on brink of making Billy Eppler their long-awaited GM

At long last, the Mets’ search for a top baseball executive appears to be finally nearing a conclusion. Billy Eppler has been offered the Mets’ general manager job and the two sides were on the doorstep of completing a deal as of Monday night, The Post’s Joel Sherman reported. Barring last-minute complications, Eppler was expected to take the job, which would put an end to a winding search that has lasted six weeks and struggled to attract many top candidates along the way.
MLB
New York Post

Billy Eppler will officially be Mets GM if he clears background check

CHICAGO — As long as Billy Eppler clears a background check, he will become the Mets’ general manager, according to an industry source. Eppler, 46, and the Mets have reached agreement on terms, the source said, and the announcement of his appointment could come as soon as Thursday or Friday.
MLB
Yardbarker

Possible Managerial Candidates For Mets New GM Billy Eppler

Now that the hard part of hiring a general manager is finally over after landing on Billy Eppler, the Mets can turn their attention to finding a manager to lead the dugout. During Eppler's tenure as GM of the Angels, the only manager he ever hired was Brad Ausmus, who lasted one 72-90 campaign before team owner Arte Moreno fired him to bring in Joe Maddon.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Newsday

Mets zeroing in on Billy Eppler as top choice for GM job, source confirms

The Mets have zeroed in on former Yankees executive Billy Eppler as their top choice as general manager, a source confirmed on Monday. The Athletic reported on Monday that Eppler had been offered the job. Eppler, 46, was the general manager of the Los Angeles Angels from 2015-20. He was...
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Reports: Billy Eppler Expected To Become Mets GM

According to SNY‘s Andy Martino, Epper is expected to become the Mets’ general manager. Joel Sherman noted that the contract details are “nearing the finish line,” and he also brought up Eppler’s close relationship with Brewers executive David Stearns. Update, 11/15/2021 at 6:10 PM EST. Joel Sherman of the New...
MLB
MLB

Mets near deal to make Eppler GM (source)

NEW YORK -- As the Mets searched for a new head of baseball operations this month, their ideal candidate blended scouting acumen with an analytical mindset and, importantly, a familiarity with the big-market atmosphere of New York City. Billy Eppler checked those boxes for the Mets, who on Monday moved...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Why Billy Eppler Is More Than Qualified To Be Mets' Next GM

After enduring a difficult time drawing candidates to New York in an attempt to re-invent their front office, the Mets might have landed on a solid choice. On Monday night, it was reported by MLB Network that they were finalizing an agreement with ex-Angels and Yankees executive Billy Eppler to become their next general manager.
MLB
Derrick

Eppler gets 4-year deal to become Mets general manager

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets finally found a general manager, hiring Billy Eppler in a move announced Thursday night following their long and ridiculed search. Eppler was fired as GM of the Los Angeles Angels a little more than a year ago after five unsuccessful seasons. But he landed the same position with the Mets after a recruiting process that became the butt of jokes while dragging on for more than six weeks since the 2021 season ended.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Billy Eppler Begins Search For New Mets Manager

“Would you rather have that manager be an expert in poker or chess?” new Mets GM Billy Eppler said in his introductory press conference on Friday. The joke was harmless enough, but it covered for a fact that Eppler revealed in more detail later in the press conference: The Mets have only barely begun their search for a manager.
MLB
Yardbarker

Mets hire failed Angels GM Billy Eppler

The New York Mets had difficulty finding a new general manager, but they have finally made a hire. The Mets are hiring former Los Angeles Angels GM Billy Eppler. Eppler was hired by the Angels after the 2015 season was fired after the 2020 season. The Angels never won more than 80 games in a season during his five seasons as the team’s GM.
MLB
New York Post

Mets giving ‘unbelievably competent’ Billy Eppler a four-year deal

CHICAGO — A news conference to introduce Billy Eppler as the Mets’ next general manager could come as soon as Friday, according to an industry source. As of Wednesday, Eppler and the Mets, having signed off on a four-year contract (the term first reported by the MLB Network’s Jon Heyman), were near completion of a fully vetted deal as well as a background check.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy