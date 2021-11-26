ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Football News Show: Can Manchester United players adapt to Ralf Rangnick?

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt Louis City sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel and BBC reporter...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

Manchester United's next manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo 'too old and too expensive' in what is a worrying sign for the star's future at Old Trafford

Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager once called Cristiano Ronaldo "too old and too expensive." Ralf Rangnick made the comment when asked if he would sign Ronaldo for RB Leipzig in 2016. It is a worrying sign for the Portuguese forward's future at Old Trafford. Manchester United's soon-to-be new manager Ralf...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United reach agreement in principle with Lokomotiv Moscow

Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle with Lokomotiv Moscow regarding the interim appointment of Ralf Rangnick.The deal to bring Rangnick to Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's temporary replacement is not yet complete, with details still being finalised between United and the German's representatives.Rangnick is nevertheless set to sign a six-month contract after talks between United and his present employers Lokomotiv reached an agreement.United and Rangnick were both mindful of showing respect towards the Russian Premier League side, who only appointed the 63-year-old as their managing director of sport and communications during the summer.The former Schalke 04 and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
kxnet.com

Ready for Rangnick: Sancho helps Man United draw at Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — The cautious game plan, with Cristiano Ronaldo dropped to the bench, worked for Manchester United. Hitting Chelsea on the counterattack, with Jadon Sancho scoring his first Premier League goal, and grabbing a point is the type of damage limitation-mode United is in this season. Snatching a 1-1...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lutz Pfannenstiel
Person
Ralf Rangnick
The Independent

Who will win Ballon d’Or 2021? Lionel Messi odds-on favourite to beat Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho

The Ballon d’Or returns after a year absence and Lionel Messi is favourite to make history and win a record seventh prize. Last year’s award was cancelled due a football calendar disrupted by the pandemic – a controversial decision which saw Robert Lewandowski almost certainly denied his first golden ball.Bayern Munich’s Polish striker is among the frontrunners once again, but Messi’s achievement finally winning the Copa America earlier this year has put him top of the pile in this year’s odds. If Messi does win, it would be his seventh Ballon d’Or award, a record tally which would see him...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Football#Bbc Iplayer
The Independent

Billy Gilmour ‘loving football’ after Dean Smith arrival at Norwich

Billy Gilmour says he is “loving football” under new Norwich boss Dean Smith following the Canaries’ goalless draw with Wolves at Carrow Road.Wolves were able to hold off Norwich’s pressure to secure a point in Smith’s second game in charge.The Canaries had only one victory to their name when Smith replaced Daniel Farke just eight days after his own dismissal at Aston Villa but the Canaries have taken four points from his first two games.Chelsea loanee Gilmour had impressed during Smith’s first game in charge – a 2-1 home win over Southampton – and put in another solid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo dismisses ‘lies’ over Ballon d’Or and Lionel Messi motivation

Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed claims from a French journalist that his main aim is to finish his career with more Ballon d’Or wins than Lionel Messi.The Manchester United forward has collected the award five times, while Messi has already won it on a record six occasions and is favourite to take the honour for 2021 at Monday evening’s ceremony in Paris.Earlier this week, Pascal Ferre, the editor in chief of France Football – organisers of the Ballon d’Or – said Ronaldo had told him that his primary ambition was to retire having won the accolade more times than rival star...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ferdinand v Carragher and Williams nods off – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 29.FootballPast Manchester United players welcomed the appointment of Ralf Rangnick.“All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, MOST importantly, as a TEAM”⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️ Welcome Ralf Rangnick https://t.co/yniVUOTq0P— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 29, 2021Welcome to the Greatest Football Club in the World Ralf Rangnick. A contract for 6 months to coach the team A contract for 2 years to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Leaders Chelsea held to Man Utd draw as Man City go second

Premier League leaders Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester United on Sunday as Manchester City moved to within a point of top spot following a 2-1 win over West Ham in swirling snow. Blues midfielder Jorginho rescued a point as the Italian's penalty atoned for the error that allowed Jadon Sancho to put the visitors in front at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea fell behind when poor control from Jorginho allowed Sancho to score early in the second half. But Jorginho made amends when he scored from the penalty spot after Aaron Wan-Bissaka fouled Thiago Silva.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

What time is Ballon d’Or 2021? When is the ceremony and how to watch it online

Lionel Messi is the odds-on favourite to win the Ballon d’Or in a ceremony in Paris and the PSG star will hope to collect a record seventh prize when he makes the short trip to the Chatelet Theatre this evening.The Ballon d’Or returns after an absence – last year’s award was cancelled due a football calendar disrupted by the pandemic, a controversial decision which saw Robert Lewandowski almost certainly denied his first golden ball.Bayern Munich’s Polish striker is among the frontrunners once again, but Messi’s achievement finally winning the Copa America earlier this year has put him top of...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy