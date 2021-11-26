The Football News Show: Can Manchester United players adapt to Ralf Rangnick?

Billy Gilmour says he is “loving football” under new Norwich boss Dean Smith following the Canaries’ goalless draw with Wolves at Carrow Road.Wolves were able to hold off Norwich’s pressure to secure a point in Smith’s second game in charge.The Canaries had only one victory to their name when Smith replaced Daniel Farke just eight days after his own dismissal at Aston Villa but the Canaries have taken four points from his first two games.Chelsea loanee Gilmour had impressed during Smith’s first game in charge – a 2-1 home win over Southampton – and put in another solid...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO