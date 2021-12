Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cameron Heyward addressed the alleged punch to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert after the game. "To be honest, I was running after the ball and I caught my hand under so when I was trying to get back up, I couldn't get up and I fell back on him," Heyward said. "I know it looks terrible. There was nothing malicious behind it. I don't think I was trying to punch him."

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO