Yeah, your argument in favor of Wofford teams

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The Tar Heels defeated Wofford, 34-14, on Saturday to improve to 6-5 on the season and become bowl eligible. With star quarterback Sam Howell sidelined with a shoulder injury, UNC got a look into its future as Jacolby Criswell and Drake Maye both got opportunities to run the offense. Criswell got the start and threw for 125 yards and also ran for 66 yards and a touchdown. Maye started the 2nd half and completed 7-of-9 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown and added 38 yards on the ground. Ty Chandler was able to eclipse the 1,000 yard rushing mark for the season, while British Brooks celebrated his Senior Day with 89 yards and two touchdowns. The Tar Heels' defense gave up a total of 309 yards, and Kyler McMichael got his first interception as a Tar Heel.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO