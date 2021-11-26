ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Yeah, your argument in favor of Wofford teams

By King of Hokies Joined:
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce in a blue moon beating a top level team is definitely a face palm. It proves nothing....

On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

4 Auburn players enter transfer portal Tuesday

Three Auburn players entered the transfer portal early Tuesday, including a veteran offensive piece. Running back Shaun Shivers, receiver Elijah Canion and edge rusher Caleb Johnson all had their names appear in the portal Tuesday morning, sources confirmed to Auburn Undercover and 247Sports. Update (11:55 a.m.): Senior offensive guard Tashawn...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Acc
The Spun

Former Michigan Player ‘Shocked’ By Ohio State Fans

Michigan and Ohio State settled the 2021 edition of their rivalry on the field over the weekend, but tensions unsurprisingly lingered in the days following the game. But, one former Wolverine doesn’t want to hear it from the Buckeyes’ fans. Former standout tight end Jake Butt, who played at Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

4-star RB, former Georgia pledge, decommits from Oklahoma following Lincoln Riley departure

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Oklahoma has lost another recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC. On Sunday evening, Brandon Inniss, considered the No. 9 recruit in the class of 2023 and the No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the nation, announced that he was backing off his pledge to Oklahoma after committing there in August. Now, Treyaun Webb, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 running back in the class of 2023, has followed suit, posting the news on his Twitter account.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

The coaching carousel's possible effects on K-State

There's hasn't been one major opening across the country that it felt like Matt Campbell wasn't linked to at some point this season and just when Cyclones fans thought the coast was clear, up pops Notre Dame. The belief is that Campbell is among a short list for the Fighting...
NFL
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

4-star RB Trevor Etienne down to three schools

Four-star running back Trevor Etienne of Jennings (La.) High has narrowed his list of colleges down to three schools– Clemson, LSU, and Florida. The 5-foot-10, 200 pounder announced a top five back in August, this time around he cut Alabama and Georgia from contention. “At these three schools I feel...
NFL
sportswar.com

You guys OK with Dan Mullen at UNC or Miami?

He’s coming to the ACC. Too good to be a coordinator and I don’t think LSU is going to take him. He won’t end up in the Big 12. Him recruiting in the coastal should scare all y’all. There’s no more lethal coach on the market. And I love JC...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

UNC Opponent Preview: Wofford

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina (5-5, 3-4 ACC) and Wofford (1-9, 0-8 SoCon) will meet at Kenan Stadium on Saturday (12:00p.m./RSN). Saturday serves as Senior Day for the Tar Heels and will be the first time the two programs have met on the football field. The game holds significance for UNC as a win would make the Tar Heels bowl eligible.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: UNC vs. Wofford

North Carolina will play the last home game of the season against Wofford at noon on Saturday inside Kenan Stadium. The Tar Heels (5-4) and Terriers (1-9) are both coming off overtime losses last week. UNC lost to Pittsburgh, 30-23, last Thursday. They need one more win to become bowl eligible. The Terriers fell to Citadel, 45-44, in extra time.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: UNC-Wofford

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina steps out of conference one last time to host Southern Conference opponent Wofford on Saturday (noon/RSN). The Tar Heels’ final home game of the season will kick off early with 22 players participating in Senior Day activities. The Tar Heels (5-5, 3-4 ACC) need...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC-Wofford: Mack Brown Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The Tar Heels defeated Wofford, 34-14, on Saturday to improve to 6-5 on the season and become bowl eligible. With star quarterback Sam Howell sidelined with a shoulder injury, UNC got a look into its future as Jacolby Criswell and Drake Maye both got opportunities to run the offense. Criswell got the start and threw for 125 yards and also ran for 66 yards and a touchdown. Maye started the 2nd half and completed 7-of-9 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown and added 38 yards on the ground. Ty Chandler was able to eclipse the 1,000 yard rushing mark for the season, while British Brooks celebrated his Senior Day with 89 yards and two touchdowns. The Tar Heels' defense gave up a total of 309 yards, and Kyler McMichael got his first interception as a Tar Heel.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Fayetteville Observer

Running backs roll, team will bowl: 5 takeaways from UNC football's win over Wofford

CHAPEL HILL – Down star quarterback Sam Howell, UNC football still cruised past FCS opponent Wofford on Saturday afternoon in Kenan Stadium, with 305 team rushing yards fueling a 34-14 win. Sophomore Jacolby Criswell started in place of Howell, who didn’t dress with an upper body injury, and led four first-half scoring drives, while freshman Drake Maye led two of his own in the second half. ...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
sportswar.com

Mball has the craziest voters. Iowa state beats 2 ranked teams and is

Mball has the craziest voters. Iowa state beats 2 ranked teams and is -- uvabasher 11/29/2021 1:58PM. Yea something is out of whack. I’ll tell you what though— of all the teams -- BEST2VT 11/29/2021 5:54PM. Memphis intimidating voters like they tried to (and did to a degree) to us...
IOWA STATE
WSPA 7News

USC pulls away from Wofford

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Erik Stevenson finished with 25 points, six rebounds and three assists to spark South Carolina to an 85-74 victory over Wofford. Stevenson made 9 of 14 shots from the floor, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, for the Gamecocks (4-1). Jame Reese V pitched in with 15 points and four […]
COLUMBIA, SC
sportswar.com

The Tackle Lateral Haunting Of 2021

No one wanted the sequel, but Virginia football fans got one anyway. From the program that brought you ‘The Great Timeout Caper Of 2012,’ came the latest rivalry gaffe: ‘The Tackle Lateral Haunting Of 2021.’ Judging by postgame reactions, this too is a box office bomb. The Cavaliers have struggled...
COLLEGE SPORTS

