LIVE BLOG: Follow Friday's Purdue, Omaha Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 3 Purdue basketball program is back at home Friday inside Mackey Arena for a post-Thanksgiving matchup with Omaha. The undefeated Boilermakers are heavy favorites, but the game will not be available on regular television channels.

Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

Purdue begins a three-game homestand following two ranked victories in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. The Boilermakers are 5-0 for the first time since the 2015-16 college basketball season, while Omaha enters the game at 1-4 on the year.

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. Highlights will be included as they become available.

3:38 p.m. ET, FINAL — Purdue defeats Omaha 97-40 to move to 6-0 on the season.

3: 29 p.m. ET — Purdue leads 93-35 over Omaha with 3:16 remaining in the game.

3:22 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams has had opportunities to show off his ball control in the post. He crosses up his defender, and then goes up and under another for basket off the glass.

Williams, in 21 minutes on the floor, has 14 points, 10 rebounds and two assists. Purdue leads 86-35 with 5:58 remaining in the game.

3:20 p.m. ET — Brandon Newman 3-of-7 from the 3-point line. He has 13 points off the bench.

3:15 p.m. ET — Brandon Newman fires on a 3-pointer that doesn't fall, but Mason Gillis flies into the lane and grabs an offensive rebound. He finishes the possession with a hard-fought bucket and a trip to the free-throw line.

Gillis was successful on the 3-point play, giving Purdue a 77-28 lead with 9:48 remaining in the second half.

3:14 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams sets a solid screen, and Omaha is slow to pick up Isaiah Thompson slashing to the basket. He makes an easy layup and is fouled on the play.

3:10 p.m. ET — Under-12 timeout: Purdue is on a 15-0 run and leads 71-23 with 11:40 left in the second half. Omaha is on a scoring drought of nearly six minutes. The Boilermakers are subjecting themselves to some sloppy play here in the second half. they have matched their total first-half turnover count in less than nine minutes.

The team has 10 turnovers so far this game, and Omaha has seven.

3:07 p.m. ET — Brandon Newman, Isaiah Thompson, Mason Gillis and Ethan Morton check into the game.

3:05 p.m. ET — Purdue draws up a play for Sasha Stefanovic to toss a lob at the rim for Trevion Williams. He was unimpeded to the basket, allowing him to snatch the ball out of the air and come down for an easy dunk.

On the team's next trip down the court, Caleb Furst is fouled and scores both free-throw attempts. Purdue leads 67-23.

3:02 p.m. ET — Before the timeout, Jaden Ivey connected on his second 3-pointer of the game, giving him 10 points on the afternoon. Purdue now has three players in double figures.

3:01 p.m. ET — Under-16 timeout: It was a relatively quiet start to the second half, especially when compared to the first for Purdue. Zach Edey got the scoring started with two free-throws, and Eric Hunter scored his first basket of the game.

Omaha was on pace to match the scoring output, but that was before the Boilermakers went on their way to a 7-0 run. Purdue leads 63-23 with 15:49 left in the second half.

2:39 p.m. ET, HALFTIME — Purdue heads to the locker room with a 52-17 lead. Zach Edey leads the team with 14 points, and Brandon Newman joins him in double figures with 10.

Omaha shooting just 25% from the floor and have been outrebounded 25-7 by the Boilermakers.

2:38 p.m. ET — With under two minutes remaining in the first half, Omaha gets its first points in the paint of the game. Purdue is outscoring its opponent 18-4 inside.

2:32 p.m. ET — Under-four timeout: Purdue has taken 11 free throws this half, with two more coming up for Brandon Newman. Zach Edey the only player in double figures for the Boilermakers with 14.

Purdue leads Omaha 42-13 with 3:31 to play in the first half.

2:32 p.m. ET — Isaiah Thompson, Mason Gillis and Ethan Morton check back into the game.

2:30 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams makes some flashy moves, dribbling the ball between his legs before driving baseline. His shot would have been smothered underneath the rim, so he makes a fantastic pass behind his head to Caleb Furst, who throws down an easy two-handed dunk.

2:28 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams checks into the game as Caleb Furst knocks down two free throws. Purdue leads 36-10 with under six minutes to play.

2:23 p.m. ET — Under-eight timeout: Omaha is 2-of-14 from the floor, and Purdue has a 33-5 lead with 7:59 left to play in the first half. The Mavericks are trying to find a rhythm from beyond the arc, but they are just 1-of-8 on their 3-pointers.

2:22 p.m. ET — Omaha finds its second basket of the half. There's less than nine minutes to play before halftime, and Purdue leads 33-5. Zach Edey is leading the way with 12 points after knocking down two free throws.

2:19 p.m. ET — Mason Gillis gets his first bucket of the game, a 3-pointer from the top of the key. He's playing in just his second game since returning from suspension. The Boilermakers have made five 3s already this game.

2:16 p.m. ET — Timeout on the floor: Ethan Morton and Mason Gillis are getting some minutes. Morton fired from deep after a inside-out pass from Trevion Williams, and it found the bottom of the net.

Seven different players have scored for Purdue so far, and the team has a 26-3 lead.

2:11 p.m. ET — Isaiah Thompson comes into the game, and he's quick to drain Purdue's third 3-pointer of the game. Omaha forced to take a timeout as the Boilermakers extend their lead, 21-3.

Purdue is on a 19-0 run over the last 4:36. Omaha hasn't scored in over five minutes.

2:10 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams checks into the game to replace Zach Edey.

2:07 p.m. ET — Under-16 timeout: Jaden Ivey gets the Mackey Arena crowd energized with a steal and a fastbreak tomahawk dunk. Omaha has four turnovers early, and Purdue has a 13-3 lead.

2:06 p.m. ET — Omaha attempts its second shot of the game, while Purdue is already up to eight attempts from the floor. The Mavericks having a tough time guarding Zach Edey inside. He's up to six points already in just four minutes on the floor.

2:01 p.m. ET — Purdue win the tip and quickly gets the ball inside to Zach Edey. He makes an easy layup to start the scoring for the Boilermakers.

PREGAME — For the first time all season, Purdue coach Matt Painter coming out with a new starting five. Not much deviation, but here's who will be out on the floor first for the Boilermakers this afternoon:

Freshman forward Caleb Furst

Sophomore center Zach Edey

Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr.

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

